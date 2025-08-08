Forward Connor MacPherson Joins Moose Roster

August 8, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell announced the addition of 20-year-old free agent forward Connor MacPherson from Windsor, Ontario on Friday. The big right winger appeared in five games last season with the University of New Hampshire in NCAA Division 1 following a productive season with the BCHL's Penticton Vees in 2023-24 where he scored 42 points in 54 games.

The right-handed shooting MacPherson stands 6-foot-1 and weights 176 pounds and was originally drafted by the Ottawa 67's in the 10th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Draft. He chose to go the NCAA route along with his twin brother Ryan and spent two seasons in the GOJHL with the Leamington Flyers.

MacPherson scored 120 points (55 goals & 65 assists) in 91 regular season games with Leamington and was named the league's MVP and Sutherland Cup Final MVP in 2022-23 after scoring 34 points (20 goals & 14 assists) in 22 playoff games en route to the GOJHL Championship title. Connor was also named league's Rookie of the Year and won the Top Rookie Scoring Award in 2021-22.

MacPherson was ranked 128th among North American forwards by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft but was not selected.

The Mooseheads have two vacant overage positions still available following the addition of the 2005-born MacPherson. Training Camp presented by GoodLife Fitness begins with registration day on Saturday, August 16th while Green vs White Intrasquad action will be played on Sunday, August 17th and Monday, August 18th. Those games are free and open to the public. Click here for details. Halifax's first preseason game scheduled for Tuesday, August 19th in Cape Breton. The Herd will host a pair of home preseason games in Upper Tantallon (August 20th) and Truro (August 23rd).







