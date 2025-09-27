Kulebiakin's 1st Career Goal Wins It for Halifax

Published on September 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was a night of many firsts for Mooseheads players on home ice as the team welcomes Saint John for the first of back-to-back contests against the Sea Dogs at Scotiabank Centre.

Russian import forward Oleg Kulebiakin buried a nasty wrap-around goal with 4:14 remaining in regulation to put the Herd ahead for good. His game-winner was his first career QMJHL goal and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Mooseheads were in a back-and-forth battle all night long and had erased two Sea Dogs leads, only to watch their own 3-2 advantage evaporate earlier in the final period.

Saint John got the scoring started very early on a 2-on-1 when Zachary Morin finished off the off-man rush just 1:22 into the game. The Moose fought back about four minutes later on the first goal of the season for Danny Walters - who was effective throughout the game. A Dylan Rozzi power play sniped gave the visitors a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes but the Mooseheads put their slow start behind them with a much better middle stanza. Patrick McNab had the only goal of the second period and Halifax held the Dogs to only three shots and the game was tied 2-2 through 40 minutes. Connor MacPherson and rookie Malik L'Italien nabbed their first career points with assists on the MacPherson tally.

The red hot Quinn Kennedy scored for the second game in a row only 35 seconds into the third period to hand the Mooseheads their first lead of the evening at 3-2. The power play goal was assisted by Kulebiakin who was planning an exciting encore for later in clutch time. Saint John pulled even once more at the 8:10 mark when Alexander Donovan found the back of the net but it was Kulebiakin's late game wrap-around that was the difference.

Owen Bresson picked up his second win as a member of the Moose with 24 saves. Justin Robinson took the loss at the other end of the ice with 27 saves. The game ended in a prolonged scrum which was one of many between the clubs. The teams will renew hostilities again on Saturday night at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre for Country Night in Moose Country. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







