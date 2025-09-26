Islanders Gear up for Longest Road Trip in Franchise History

Published on September 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Pack the sticks, load the bus, and get the playlists ready - the Charlottetown Islanders are about to embark on the longest road trip in franchise history. A nine-day, six-game journey that will take them from Newfoundland to the heart of Quebec before finally circling back home.

"It's definitely good to get all the boys together in the same hotels and having meals together. But, it's definitely a logistical challenge. It's something we hope to do again in the future, we'll test it out this year and see how it goes." - Assistant GM & Associate Coach Guy Girouard

The adventure kicks off September 27th and 28th on the Rock, where the Isles will play back-to-back games in Newfoundland. For four Islanders born and raised there, it'll be the first time suiting up in their home province in the QMJHL - a milestone moment with plenty of family and friends expected to cheer from the stands.

From there, the real miles pile up. The Isles head straight into Quebec, where the grind begins: Shawinigan on October 1st, Gatineau the very next day (October 2nd), and then a date with the #1 ranked team in the CHL, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, on October 3rd. That marks the start of three games in three days, capped off with a tough tilt in Drummondville on October 5th - four games in just five days.

That's enough hotel breakfasts, bus naps, and moving of equipment bags to make any team bond for life. And that's exactly the hope.

"It's been brought to my attention that this will be the longest road trip in Islanders history and I think we are all looking forward to getting to the rock and playing some games there. Then moving on to Quebec and playing 4 games up there on a big Quebec road-swing. But this time of year, it's perfect because this is where team building happens and you're group is going to get close for those 9-10 days on the road." - Andrew "Spider" MacNeill, Equipment Manager

The Isles head into the trek riding momentum after grabbing three of four points in their opening weekend against Halifax. And with the return of Marcus Kearsey and Owen Conrad from NHL training camps, the defense is getting a big boost.

"It's really exciting, especially a new place this weekend, and we've got a good group to do it so we're all excited for it." - Owen Conrad, #10 defenseman

"Happy to be with the boys for an extended period of time." - Max Jardine, #5 defenseman

The Islanders return home on October 10th for a showdown with the Saint John Sea Dogs, but by then, they'll be battle-tested, bonded, and hopefully bringing a few extra points back to Charlottetown.

Mark it down, Islanders fans - October 10th is your chance to welcome the boys back home against the Saint John Sea Dogs! After the longest road trip in team history, you know they'll be hungry to put on a show. Don't wait - grab your tickets now before they're gone online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.







