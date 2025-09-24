Kearsey and Conrad Return to Bolster Islanders Blue Line Ahead of Road Trip

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Islanders are set to hit the road this weekend with two familiar faces back on the blue line. Top-scoring defensemen Marcus Kearsey and Owen Conrad have returned to Charlottetown after making strong impressions at NHL training camps, and both are ready to play key roles as the team embarks on its first major road swing of the season.

For Kearsey, the trip is extra special. The 19-year-old from St. John's will make his season debut in front of family and friends in Newfoundland-his first ever game on the Rock as a member of the Islanders.

Fresh off his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he logged significant minutes during preseason action. Last year, he put up 28 points in just 46 games, tallying 7 goals and 21 assists while proving to be a consistent two-way presence on the back end.

Conrad, meanwhile, rejoins the Islanders after attending Toronto Maple Leafs training camp. At just 18 years old, the smooth-skating defenseman continues to show his potential at the next level. He registered 26 points in 64 games last season, scoring 7 goals and adding 19 assists. With his strong mobility and hockey IQ, Conrad has become a reliable force on the Islanders' blue line.

Having both of last season's top point-producing defensemen back in the lineup provides a major boost for Charlottetown as they gear up for a tough road stretch. The trip begins in Newfoundland this Saturday, before continuing through Quebec and the Maritimes in the weeks ahead.

With Kearsey's homecoming and Conrad's return from Toronto, the Islanders' defensive core just got a whole lot stronger-and the timing couldn't be better.

Watch this weekends games on FloHockey or listen on Max 93.1 FM.







