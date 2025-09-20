Islanders Look to Sweep Opening Weekend VS Halifax

Published on September 20, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2025-26 season. In front of a record-setting home opener crowd of over 3,600 fans at the Eastlink Centre, the Isles put on a show, defeating the Halifax Mooseheads 4-1 in dominant fashion.

From the opening puck drop, Charlottetown established their physical presence, with everyone finishing their checks and setting the tone for the season. Goaltender Donald Hickey stood tall early with a couple of key saves, giving the Islanders the confidence to push forward.

It was Will Shields who stole the spotlight in the 1st period, scoring twice! First on a wicked wrister off a feed from Ross Campbell and Brady Peddle, then again minutes later to put the Isles up 2-0. Halifax struggled to respond to the early onslaught, and the Islanders carried that energy through the rest of the night.

The 2nd period saw Charlottetown continue to control the play, with Nathan Leek extending the lead to 3-0 before Halifax finally broke through with a goal from Jasu Mensonen. A long double-minor penalty threatened to shift momentum, but the Isles' penalty kill was up to the task, keeping the score at 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Any chance of a Halifax comeback was shut down just 30 seconds into the 3rd period when Matt Butler buried a rebound created by the hard work of Campbell and Max Jardine. From there, the Isles' structure and discipline carried them to a statement 4-1 victory. Hickey finished with 23 saves, while Shields earned first-star honours with his two-goal performance. Campbell and Jardine chipped in with 2 assists apiece.

The win not only opened the season on a high note but did so in front of a franchise-record home opener crowd, making the night even more memorable. Fans had a chance to hear our new goal song (1,2,3,4 by Alan Doyle) four times in what was a great atmosphere to start the season.

Now, less than 24 hours later, the Islanders head to Halifax for the Mooseheads' home opener at the Scotiabank Centre. It will be a different challenge in front of a large and hostile crowd cheering on a Halifax squad desperate to bounce back after last night's tough loss. The Isles' will need to dig deep, maintain their composure, and bring the same energy and physicality that carried them to victory in Charlottetown.

Look for another big performance from the Peddle brothers, who were both standouts last night. Brady was steady and reliable defensively, while Tyler threw his weight around with a physical game that energized the Isles' bench.

If Charlottetown can replicate their balanced attack, strong special teams, and steady goaltending, they'll have a real chance to silence the Halifax crowd and open the season with back-to-back wins.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Catch it on FloSports or listen on Max 93.1 FM.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2025

