Islanders Launch Partnership with FanSaves to Bring Fans Exclusive Deals

Published on September 10, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce a brand-new partnership with FanSaves, the leading digital coupon platform connecting sports fans with exclusive discounts from local businesses.

Through FanSaves, Islanders fans can now access the Charlottetown Islanders Digital Coupon Book, featuring an ever-growing roster of deals from team partners. Season Ticket Members receive even more value with access to exclusive offers in addition to the publicly available discounts.

Some of the exciting deals currently available include:

15% off regular priced merchandise at the Islanders Team Store (Exclusive for Season Ticket Members)

40% off regular priced mattress sets at The Brick

Buy 1 pound of wings, get another free at St. Louis Bar & Grill

$25 gift card to Ocean Acres

And this is just the beginning - new offers will be added in the coming weeks and throughout the season, giving fans more ways than ever to save while supporting the businesses that support the Islanders.

"Partnering with FanSaves allows us to give back to our incredible fans while also shining a spotlight on our valued sponsors," said Jason MacLean, President of Operations of the Charlottetown Islanders.

Getting started is simple:

Create a free FanSaves account and follow the Charlottetown Islanders.

Enter the email address linked to your Islanders tickets to unlock Exclusive Deals.

Scroll through and redeem your offers on the Exclusive Deals tab.

Whether you're a longtime Season Ticket Member or a fan looking to take advantage of great savings, the Islanders Digital Coupon Book is your ticket to discounts, deals, and supporting local all season long.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

Islanders Launch Partnership with FanSaves to Bring Fans Exclusive Deals - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.