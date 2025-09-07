Islanders Showcase New Talent in Home Preseason Loss to Sea Dogs

Published on September 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up their 2025 preseason home schedule on Saturday night at MacLauchlan Arena, falling 4-2 to the Saint John Sea Dogs in a spirited, hard-fought contest.

The game marked the Islanders debuts of Nolan Duskocy and Juraj Jonas Durco, both fresh off strong performances at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

It was also a memorable night for blueliner Daniel Chen, who impressed in his first game wearing black and gold.

First Period

Both teams came out fast, with Isles goaltender Donald Hickey making key stops early.

A defensive turnover led to the opening goal for Saint John's Natan Ethier 6-minutes in.

Charlottetown answered back late in the frame on a highlight-reel passing play - Chen to Duskocy, across to CJ Watroba who finished it off to tie the game at 1-1.

Shots were even at eight apiece after 20 minutes.

Second Period

The Sea Dogs regained control midway through the 2nd when William Yared buried one to make it 2-1.

A strong showing from the pairing of Marcus Kearsey and Brady Peddle stood out, hinting at what fans may see come the regular season.

Despite a few powerplay opportunities, the Isles couldn't capitalize. 2025 1st overall pick, Alexis Joseph, extended the Saint John lead to 3-1 before the break.

Third Period

The final frame turned scrappy with multiple fights - including newcomer Matthew MacLean dropping the gloves against his former team. The other saw Nikita Voiaga fight Jacob Beaulieu, sticking up for goaltender Donald Hickey who was taken down behind the net.

The Isles finally broke through on their fifth powerplay, with Ross Campbell ripping a shot from the slot to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Charlottetown pressed hard late, including a near-equalizer from Will Shields that rang off the crossbar, but Joseph sealed the win with an empty-netter for his second of the night.

Final score: Saint John 4, Charlottetown 2. The Isles finished 1-for-5 on the powerplay, with the shots 35-26 in favour of the Sea Dogs.

What's Next

The Islanders close out their preseason schedule on Saturday afternoon in Bouctouche, taking on the Moncton Wildcats at the JK Irving Centre. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.







