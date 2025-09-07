Eagles Top Mooseheads in Pre-Season Finale

Published on September 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Logan Quinn's goal at 6:18 of the third period put the Eagles in front, en route to a 3-2 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Saturday afternoon. It was the final pre-season game for both teams.

- Lewis Gendron also scored for the Eagles, while Eliot Litalien scored for Cape Breton and added an assist.

-Félix Hamel picked up the win in goal for the Eagles, stopping 25 of 27 shots. Halifax elected to use two goaltenders, with Owen Bresson stopping 11 of 13 shots in the start and Nicolas Cirka stopping 11 of 12 in relief.

The Eagles couldn't cash in on the game's first power play in the opening minute but began the scoring nonetheless. Reece Peitzsche hit a pass to Gendron, who was sneaking through the middle of the offensive zone. Gendron snapped it by Bresson to make it 1-0.

Halifax also failed to score on their first power play, but the aftermath was different. After the penalty kill, the penalized player, Litalien, raced out of the box into the offensive zone to double the Eagle lead. The Mooseheads did get on the board before the period's end, as Jasu Mensonen jabbed it over the goal line from a scramble in the crease.

Daniel Walters scored the lone goal of the second stanza, finishing a drop pass inside the left faceoff circle to knot the score at two. The tie score held until Quinn played the hero. Following a faceoff win for the Eagles, Quinn jumped into the play at the blueline and flipped it by Cirka for the eventual winning goal.

The Eagles held on to the 3-2 lead. Halifax felt they had scored in the dying seconds, but the buzzer went before the puck went over the line. The game finished with a spirited scrum that saw each team receive two roughing penalties.

The Eagles will now look forward to the beginning of the regular season, which begins in Saint John on September 19th.

The Eagles will now look forward to the beginning of the regular season, which begins in Saint John on September 19th.

Fans in Sydney will get their first look at the 2025-26 version of the Eagles on September 26th & 27th in the home-opening weekend against the Moncton Wildcats.

Final Shots On Goal: 27-25 in favour of Halifax

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Halifax Power Play: 0/5







