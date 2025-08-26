Cape Breton Eagles Announce 25-26 Roster

Published on August 26, 2025

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier has announced the Cape Breton Eagles roster for the 2025-26 QMJHL season.

The opening night roster is comprised of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. There will be plenty of new faces in this Cape Breton lineup, with 11 QMJHL rookies and five players who were acquired by trade. The Eagles will begin the season with four 20 year olds, seven 19 year olds, six 18 year olds, seven 17 year olds, and one 16 year old.

Four 17 year old forwards from the 2024 draft class- Sam Boyer (round three), Derek Andrews & Hugo Charron (round four) and Jacob Hartlin (round six) will call Cape Breton home this season. Two other 17 year old forwards, Maxime Sauthier (30th overall/Switzerland) & Adam Klaus (91st overall/Czechia) join the team after being chosen in July's CHL import draft.

Three 19 year old American free agents will skate for the Eagles, one at each position: forward Blake Burke, defenseman Noah Jettelson, and goaltender Connor Towle. Rounding out the group of first timers is 16 year old netminder Sam Berthiaume (round 2, 2025) & 18 year old free agent forward Samuel Rocca.

The Eagles have added substantial QMJHL experience via trades to this year's lineup, including adding 19 year old forward Reece Peitzsche (from Shawinigan) and 18 year old defenseman Jacob De Ladurantaye (from Gatineau). An August trade with Blainville-Boisbriand saw the Eagles add a pair of 19 year olds, forward Éliot L'Italien and import defenseman Samuel Kupec (Slovakia) along with 20 year old netminder Félix Hamel.

Among the returnees, the bulk of experience is on the blueline as Xavier Daigle (20), Tomas Lavoie (19/drafted by Utah), Will Murphy (18/drafted by Detroit), Logan Quinn (18), and Aidan McCullough (18) are back in Cape Breton. Returning forwards are overagers Lucas Romeo and Lewis Gendron, along with Rory Pilling (18) and Romain L'Italien (17)

The final reassignments made by the Eagles this week were forwards Olivier Charron and Carson Griffin, along with defensemen Deke Davidson, Kristofer Soja, and William St-James.

The Eagles will play their final pre-season game on September 6th in Port Hawkesbury against the Halifax Mooseheads, before opening the 25-26 regular in Saint John on September 19th.

Fans in Sydney will get their first look at the new Eagles on September 26th & 27th in the home opening weekend against the Moncton Wildcats.







