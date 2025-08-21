Eagles Fall in Halifax, Split Exhibition Series with Mooseheads

Published on August 20, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A veteran laden Halifax Mooseheads team topped the Cape Breton Eagles 9-3 on Wednesday night in Upper Tantalon as the Eagles continued their 2025 pre-season. Blake Burke scored twice for the Eagles in the loss, while Cole MacLeod, William Bent, and Alec Nasreddine each had two tallies for the Mooseheads.

- After Tuesday's matchup in Sydney was an all-rookie affair, 11 returnees suited up for Halifax for Wednesday's

game. The lone returning QMJHL player for the Eagles was defenseman Jacob De Ladurantaye, who is attending Eagles camp on loan from the Gatineau Olympiques.

- Cape Breton's Sam Berthiaume & Halifax's Nicolas Cirka started the game in nets, with Cirka stopping 14 of 16 shots while Berthiaume stopped 16 of 22. Jake Poirier stopped 12 of 15 in goal for the Eagles in the second half, while Olivier St-Onge turned aside 10 of 11.

After former Eagle Lincoln Waugh took the game's first penalty, Halifax killed it off and opened the scoring when Bent came down the left wing to sweep around the goal and beat Berthiaume. 23 seconds later, Malik L'Italien doubled the lead after he finished a pass from behind the net. Halifax's edge became 3-0 when Nasreddine blasted a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

The shutout was broken before the nine minute mark as Eagles forward Mathys Morrissette sent the puck back to the blueline and a Riley Creelman shot went past Nicolas Cirka. The teams traded goals once more before period's end. A MacLeod shot found its way into the top corner over Berthiaume, before Burke buried from the front of the net on a rebound after a three way passing play.

Bent's second of the night was the first goal of the second period, and first power play marker of the night, as he finished a one timer at the top of the left faceoff circle. Halifax added to the lead after a neutral zone faceoff win that saw Oleg Kulebyakin speed up the right wing and cut across to make it a 6-2 game.

Following the teams switching goaltenders, Caylen Blake notched the next goal for Halifax after he came up the right wing and his shot tipped into the top corner. In the later stages on the period, MacLeod sped through the middle of the ice and deked to beat Poirier to make it an 8-2 score.

The third period saw the teams trade goals.. Burke potted his second of the night in the opening minute after he earned the puck in the neutral zone and raced the rest of the way to beat St-Onge. Nasreddine countered by completing his own two goal game, finishing with a shot deep in the left faceoff circle.

The Eagles will now return home to Centre 200, and veteran Cape Breton players will see their first home game action on Friday night for the black & white game at 7:30. Saturday afternoon sees the Eagles visit the Mooseheads in Truro at 4 PM. Fans are advised to visit capebretoneagles.com and all Eagles social media accounts as the 2025 training camp continues.

Final Shots On Goal: 37-27 in favour of Halifax

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Halifax Power Play: 1/4







