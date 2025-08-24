Eagles Top Mooseheads in Shootout

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles topped the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 in a shooutout in QMJHL exhibition action in Truro on Saturday afternoon. Maxime Sauthier recorded the shootout winning goal for the Eagles.

- Hugo Charron, Logan Quinn, Lucas Romeo, and Luke Patterson scored for the Eagles. Daniel Walters recorded a hat trick for Halifax.

- Félix Hamel started in goal for the Eagles, stopping 11 of 14 shots while Owen Bresson stopped 17 of 19 shots for Halifax. In the second half of regulation and overtime, Sam Berthiaume stopped 21 off 22 shots in the Eagle goal while Mooseheads netminder Nicolas Cirka stopped 15 of 17.

The Eagles struck first, with Hugo Charron jamming away at a rebound in the front of the goal to push the puck by Bresson. Halifax took the lead before the end of the opening frame on two simliar goals by Watlers, each time tipping home a point shot, the second goal coming on the game's first power play.

Cape Breton tied the game early in the second stanza when Quinn's shot from the blueline found its way through Bresson. Walters countered, completing his hat trick with a goal in front of the net in the final goal before the two teams would replace their goaltenders. Before the period ended, the Eagles countered when Romeo accepted a behind the net pass to score from deep inside the right faceoff circle.

The two sides would trade goals again, but not until the final five minutes of the period. Patterson collected his own rebound to put the Eagles ahead, but Cameron Minella converted on a rebound to knot the score at 4.

Overtime settled nothing, and the teams continued to match each other in the shootout: Halifax's Oleg Kulebyakin & Cape Breton's Adam Klaus failed to score, then Halifax's William Bent and Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo both lit the lamp. The shootout entered its sudden death phase after Halifax's Caylen Blake and Cape Breton's Blake Burke were both denied.

A Paulo Gualberto Jr. miss gave the Eagles a chance to skate off the win, and they'd do just that thanks to Maxime Sauthier. Sauthier scooted up the right side, cut to the middle and put it over the arm of Cirka to secure the Eagles win.

The Cape Breton Eagles will play their final game of the pre-season on September 6th against the Mooseheads at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Fans are advised to visit capebretoneagles.com and all Eagles social media accounts as the 2025 training camp continues.

Final Shots On Goal: 36-36

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Halifax Power Play: 2/3







