Eagles Look to Retake Lead against Regiment as Series Shifts to Sydney

Published on March 31, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







After earning a split in the first two games in Newfoundland, the Cape Breton Eagles look to close out the month of March by retaking the lead in the best of seven opening round playoff series against the Regiment.

Following a 3-2 win in game one, an Eagle rally fell game short in game two: after going behind 3-0, the Eagles closed the gap to 3-2 before a three goal third period gave the Regiment a 6-2 victory. Moving Alexis Michaud to the top line proved to be a key to victory for Newfoundland. The 19 year old collected four asists, while his new linemate Justin Larose and third liner Blake Pilgrim-Edwards both scored twice.

It was a costly game for the Eagles as in addition to the loss, forward Eliot Litalien went down with an upper body injury after a blindside hit from Dawson Sharkey.. Litalien will not play tonight for Cape Breton, after having centred the second line with Raoul Boilard & Derek Andrews. Boilard, an excellent faceoff man himself, has been tremendous for the Eagles having registered back to back multi-point games to start the series.

Despite receiving a major penalty for the hit, no supsension for Sharkey was announced prior to Tuesday. But the Regiment may be without star Czech forward Marek Daníček, who appeared to get caught up in the boards after a clean hit by Eagles defesnseman Samuel Kupec in game two. While Daníček did return to the game, he left again and did not play in the third period.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/pr69f

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32493/

NEWFOUNDLAND CAPE BRETON

3rd Eastern Conference, 38-22-3-1 (Away: 17-13-1-1) REGULAR SEASON RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 28-23-4-9 (Home: 14-10-2-6)

5th, 26% Away: 8th, 22.9% REGULAR SEASON POWER PLAY 15th, 17.5% Home: T11th, 19.3%

14th, 74.4% Away: T15th, 74.6% REGULAR SEASON PENALTY KILL 4th, 80.9% Home: 7th, 80.6%

3/9 POWER PLAY THIS SERIES 1/6

Justin Larose & Alexis Michaud (4 points) SERIES LEADING SCORER Raoul Boilard (4 points)

Alexis Mathieu (7) SERIES HIT LEADER Lucas Romeo (9)

Justin Larose (18) SERIES SHOT LEADER Raoul Boilard & Lewis Gendron (7)

Louis-Antoine Denault (47 saves on 52 shots) GOALTENDING Félix Hamel (63 saves on 71 shots)

Kingsley Austin INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Romain Litalien







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

Eagles Look to Retake Lead against Regiment as Series Shifts to Sydney - Cape Breton Eagles

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