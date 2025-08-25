Eagles Make Four Trades on Final Day of QMJHL Summer Trade Window

The Cape Breton Eagles made four trades today at the conclusion of the QMJHL's 2025 summer trading period. Two of today's transactions complete player loans there were made at the beginning of training camp.

The Eagles have officially acquired defenseman Jacob De Ladurantaye (2007-09-11) from the Gatineau Olympiques, in exchange for a seventh round draft pick in 2027. De Ladurantaye had appeared in two pre-season games on loan for the Eagles, and last season he notched nine points in 47 games with the Olympiques.

Another deal completing a loan sees the Eagles send Angelo Fullerton (2005-08-21) to Saint John in exchange for Saint John's sixth round draft pick in 2027. Last season Fullerton collected 16 points in 46 games with the Eagles.

Additionally, the Eagles have moved forwards Luke Patterson (2005-06-27) & Alexis Toussaint (2007-01-28). Patterson, who recorded 28 points in 64 games last season, was traded to Rimouski in exchange Rimouski's sixth round pick in 2026. Toussaint, who has been traded to Chicoutimi in exchange for Blainville-Boisbriand's sixth round draft pick in 2026, accumulated 7 points in 59 games last year.

Following the trades of Patterson & Fullerton, the Eagles now have four 20 year old players remaining in training camp- goaltender Félix Hamel, defenseman Xavier Daigle, and forwards Lewis Gendron & Lucas Romeo.

The Cape Breton Eagles will play their final game of the pre-season on September 6th against the Mooseheads at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Fans are advised to visit capebretoneagles.com and all Eagles social media accounts for more team news as the 2025 training camp continues.







