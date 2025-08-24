Wildcats Announce More Training Camp Roster Moves
Published on August 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats have reassigned the following players:
Nole Faulkner
Easton Schlender
Will Cole
Jeremy Thibodeau-Soucy
Jack White
Colin Yandle
Isaac Davis
Zach Boudreau
Luke Sinclair
Jack Hayne
Charles-Olivier Giguere
Ben Lindsay
Camden Jackson
Jeremy Turcot
Samuel Deschenes
George Lovell*
Noah Survilas**
Elliot Mullen
Michal Tkac
Victor Regis
*George Lovell has left training camp to pursue alternative opportunities.
**Noah Survilas has returned to Dexter Southfield School for the academic year.
Natan Grenier and Simon Mullen are also no longer in training camp.
