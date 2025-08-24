Wildcats Announce More Training Camp Roster Moves

Published on August 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats have reassigned the following players:

Nole Faulkner

Easton Schlender

Will Cole

Jeremy Thibodeau-Soucy

Jack White

Colin Yandle

Isaac Davis

Zach Boudreau

Luke Sinclair

Jack Hayne

Charles-Olivier Giguere

Ben Lindsay

Camden Jackson

Jeremy Turcot

Samuel Deschenes

George Lovell*

Noah Survilas**

Elliot Mullen

Michal Tkac

Victor Regis

*George Lovell has left training camp to pursue alternative opportunities.

**Noah Survilas has returned to Dexter Southfield School for the academic year.

Natan Grenier and Simon Mullen are also no longer in training camp.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.