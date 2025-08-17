Wildcats Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
Published on August 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The following players have been reassigned to their respective teams:
Max Hanley
Cameron Holyoke
Dracen Campbell
Loic Gallant
Jeremy Jasmin
Benjamin Damphousse
Nathan Chenier
Dillon Atkinson
Danick St-Pierre
Carter Bromley
Anthony Roy
Felix Belanger
Xavier Trepanier
Jeremy Turcot
The Wildcats 2025 Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, continues today as the more players arrive.
