Wildcats Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

Published on August 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The following players have been reassigned to their respective teams:

Max Hanley

Cameron Holyoke

Dracen Campbell

Loic Gallant

Jeremy Jasmin

Benjamin Damphousse

Nathan Chenier

Dillon Atkinson

Danick St-Pierre

Carter Bromley

Anthony Roy

Felix Belanger

Xavier Trepanier

Jeremy Turcot

The Wildcats 2025 Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, continues today as the more players arrive.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2025

Wildcats Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.