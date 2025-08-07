Defending Gilles-Courteau Trophy Champions Welcome Two Additions Ahead of 2025 Training Camp

August 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The defending QMJHL Champion Moncton Wildcats are pleased to welcome 2025 QMJHL draft pick Niko Tournas and free-agent Tommy Bleyl to Moncton.

Tournas played last season with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks and was one of the leading goal scorers in the NAHL with 39 goals & 74 points in 56 games. The 6'3, 200 lb forward was selected by the Wildcats in Round 10, 182nd overall and was also a former first round pick in the USHL. Niko commented, "I am very excited to join the Moncton Wildcats for the upcoming season - ready to contribute, work hard and give my all to the team and the fans." Niko

Last season, Bleyl captained Cushing Academy to a New England Prep Title where he earned all-tournament honours. Bleyl also represented the United States at the 2024 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and played 3 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL. On joining the Wildcats, Bleyl commented "I'm honored to be part of such an exceptional organization and ready to represent the Wildcats with pride. JGS."

Tommy and Niko are committed to Michigan State and University of New Hampshire respectively following their junior careers.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.