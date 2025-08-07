Islanders Well Represented at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

August 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - Three members of the Charlottetown Islanders organization will take part in the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, starting August 11th and taking place in Trenčín, Slovakia and Brno, Czechia.

Defenseman Juraj Jonas Durco, selected in the 2nd round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, will represent Team Slovakia. Durco recently signed with the Islanders and will take the ice in his home country as Slovakia co-hosts the event.

Forward Nolan Duskocy, chosen in the 2nd round of the 2025 QMJHL Draft, will represent Team USA. Duskocy also recently committed to Charlottetown and will compete against top players from around the world.

Islanders equipment manager Andrew "Spider" MacNeill will be part of Team Canada's staff, bringing his experience and steady presence behind the scenes at one of the premier U18 tournaments on the calendar.

The Islanders are proud to support all three as they take part in this international event and wish them the best of luck.







