Islanders Split Opening Weekend, Set Sights on Six-Game Road Trip

Published on September 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders kicked off the 2025-26 season with plenty of drama, excitement, and early momentum, splitting their opening series with the Halifax Mooseheads in front of two massive crowds.

Game 1: A Night to Remember at the Eastlink Centre

Friday's home opener couldn't have been scripted any better. In front of a franchise-record crowd for a home opener of over 3,600 at the Eastlink Centre, the Islanders delivered a dominant 4-1 victory over the Mooseheads.

Will Shields stole the spotlight with two goals in the opening period, while Nathan Leek and Matt Butler added markers of their own. Goaltender Donald Hickey was rock solid, turning aside 23 shots to backstop the win. Ross Campbell and Max Jardine chipped in with two assists apiece, helping set the tone for the Islanders' balanced attack.

From the physical play to the penalty kill standing tall under pressure, the Isles looked every bit ready for the season - and gave their fans a night to remember.

Game 2: Shootout Battle in Halifax

Less than 24 hours later, the Isles were back on the ice for Halifax's home opener at a packed Scotiabank Centre. In a back-and-forth thriller, Charlottetown battled hard but fell 5-4 in a shootout.

After trailing 2-0 early, the Isles showed resilience, storming back to tie it 2-2 by the end of the first. Halifax retook the lead in the second, but Charlottetown refused to go away, trading goals in the third to force overtime.

Anthony Flanagan was a standout, scoring twice, including a highlight-reel shorthanded goal that showcased his slick hands. Nathan Leek continued his hot start with his second goal in as many games, while rookie goaltender Vincent Gladu made his first career start in net.

Though the Isles fell just short, the effort showed character and fight, a strong sign for the group moving forward.

Road Ahead: A Long Test Begins

The Islanders now turn their attention to a challenging six-game road trip, starting this Saturday in Newfoundland. The Regiment enter the weekend riding a 2-0 start against Moncton and will provide a tough test in their home rink.

The trip will carry special meaning for several Islanders, as goaltender Donald Hickey, defenseman Marcus Kearsey (fresh off Columbus Blue Jackets camp), Jabez Seymour, and Matt Butler will suit up for their first QMJHL games in their home province.

Fans can also expect the rivalry with Newfoundland (formerly Bathurst, one of last year's most heated matchups) to reignite with plenty of energy.

After stops across the Maritimes and Quebec, the Isles will return home on October 10th to face the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Eastlink Centre.







