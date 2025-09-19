Wildcats vs Regiment: Gameday Preview

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The defending champions will look to even the score tonight in St. John's against the newly established Newfoundland Regiment after falling 7-5 during their season opener a night ago.

The Wildcats traded chances in what was a high-scoring affair to open the QMJHL season last night. Rian Chudzinski gave the Wildcats an early lead, scoring 42 seconds into the opening frame, but a shorthanded Moncton squad couldn't hold off the determined Regiment, who stormed back-scoring 4 unanswered goals, taking a demanding 4-1 lead to start the second period.

Moncton would later claw back to tie the game 5-5, but after Wildcats' Tommy Bleyl took a late third period penalty, the Regiment made no mistake on their power play-taking back the lead and holding on to win the game 7-5.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats enter the season as a top contender. Moncton is ranked 8th in the CHL and 3rd among QMJHL teams-behind only the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Every opponent will be eager to measure up against the defending champs, and the Regiment are no exception.

As the Wildcats get set to bounce back tonight, several key Moncton players will remain out of the line-up at NHL camps. This includes Teddy Mutryn with the San Jose Sharks; Rudy Guimond, Grayden Robertson-Palmer, and Carl-Otto Magnusson with the Detroit Red Wings; Gabe Smith with the Utah Mammoth; and Eerik Wallenius with the Ottawa Senators.

These key absences open the door for new faces to step into bigger roles, including rookie forward Niko Tournas, who scored his first career QMJHL goal to help keep the Wildcats within striking distance during last night's game.

"It's really exciting to build off what they did last year," Tournas said. "Obviously, they didn't get the end goal...so we're just trying to keep building steps and try to win that [Memorial Cup] this year."

Tournas and the Wildcats hope to channel that energy into a bounce-back victory tonight, and after being on the wrong side of last night's scoring affair, the stage is set for a perfect early-season test for Moncton.

Players to Watch

Kuzma Voronin (Wildcats) - With several teammates away at NHL camps, the speedy Russian forward will have a chance to showcase his skill and offensive creativity right out of the gate.

Rian Chudzinski (Wildcats) - After Scoring twice in last night's game, one of Moncton's newest additions has been impressive to start.

Jacoby Weiner (Wildcats) - With Rudy Guimond away at Red Wings camp, the rookie goaltender could see valuable minutes early in the season. Tonight's game will be a test for Weiner to prove he can bounce back and handle the heat at the QMJHL level.

Justin Larose (Regiment) - The new addition to the Regiment was only able to score an empty-netter during their last game, but Larose is a former 80-point scorer. Larose put up 38 goals and 42 assists in 67 games with the Victoriaville Tigres during the 2023-24 campaign and looks to add some offensive power for the Regiment.

Keys to the Game

Get momentum early - After last night's game the Regiment crowd will continue to bring the energy, and getting momentum early will be essential for Moncton if they want to quiet the crowd and block out the noise.

Stay disciplined - The Regiment have some serious threats up front - Moncton can't afford to give them many chances on the man advantage after giving up 3 powerplay goals during last night's game.

Steady goaltending - Although neither side will be impressed with their goaltending after a game that had 12 goals, Weiner will need to be steady between the pipes.

Where to Watch

Puck Drop: 6:30 p.m. AST (7:00 p.m. local time in St. John's)

Streaming: Watch live on FloHockey

Radio: Wildcats Radio Network on Inspire.FM

