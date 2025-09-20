Eagles Edged by Sea Dogs on Opening Night

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two point nights from Zachary Morin & Olivers Murnieks paced the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 3-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on the night opening night of the QMJHL season for both teams.

- Hugo Charron scored his first QMJHL goal for the Eagles, while Jacob Hartlin scored the game's opening goal for Cape Breton. Sam Rocca & Maxime Sauthier each picked up assists for their first QMJHL points.

- In addition to Charron, Sauthier, and Rocca, Blake Burke, Noah Jettelson,Samuel Boyer, and Adam Klaus made their major junior debuts. It was the first game playing for Cape Breton for Jack Brauti, Jacob De Ladurantaye, Félix Hamel, Eliot Litalien, Reece Peitzsche.

- Justin Robinson picked up the win for Saint John, stopping 29 of 31 shots. Hamel stopped 31 of 34 in the loss in the loss.

Hartlin's goal came in the opening two minutes, after two Eagle shots hit the post- the Hartlin one bouncing off the back of Robinson and into the net. Saint John countered though, taking the lead before period's end: Morin finished off a three way passing play to tie the game, and then in the final two minutes of the first frame, a rebound on an Olivier Duhamel shot bounched off of Duhamel and by Hamel.

It took more than half of the following period for the game's next goal, with neither team able to capitalize on a 59 second four on four with Vincent Croteau & Breauti in the box. Saint John's lead expanded when Dylan Rozzi gave a nifty pass behind the back to William Yared to beat Hamel. Charron's goal came as the rookie forward sped up the left wing, raced to the front of the net and put it by Robinson.

The Eagles had their chances in the third period, outshooting Saint John 11-6, but neither team could find the back of the net. The teams played a full two minutes of four on four in the final four minutes when Peitzsche & Yared were sent off. Hopes for an Eagles comeback took a hit in the final minute when Sauthier was given a hooking penalty- the Eagles did lift Hamel to create a five on five but couldn't find the tying goal.

The rematch between these two teams goes tomorrow night in Saint John. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/YdapO and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Olivers Murnieks (Saint John) 2 assists, 11/17 on faceoffs

2. Zachary Morin (Saint John) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Justin Robinson (Saint John) 29 saves on 31 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Tomas Lavoie (NHL camp), Will Murphy (injury), Samuel Kupec (injury), Derek Andrews, Lucas Romeo

Scratches For Saint John: Everett Baldwin (NHL camp), Max Vilen, Alexis Gauthier, Jacob Bealieu

Final Shots On Goal: 34-31 in favour of Saint John

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Saint John Power Play: 0/4







