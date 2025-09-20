Eagles Look To Earn Split In Rematch Against Sea Dogs

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It's take two for the Cape Breton Eagles & Saint John Sea Dogs tonight, and the Eagles will look to earn an opening weekend split to begin the QMJHL season. Tonight concludes the first of four two game weekend sets the Eagles & Sea Dogs will face off in this season.

Saint John emerged victorious in the first matchup, topping the visiting Eagles in an evenly played 3-2 contest. Zachary Morin & Olivers Murnieks each notched two points in the win for Saint John. Trailing heading into the third period, the Eagles produced pressure, outshooting Saint John 11-6, but the Sea Dogs held on for the win. Both goaltenders delivered strong performances, with Justin Robinson stopping 29 of 31 for Saint John while Cape Breton's Félix Hamel turned aside 31 of 34.

Hugo Charron scored in his first QMJHL game for the Eagles. While he didn't hit the scoresheet, it was a strong first showing for off-season acquisition Eliot Litalien, who put four shots on goal and went 5/8 in the faceoff circle. Litalien, who scored eight goals in 37 games last year, will be a player the Eagles look to for offensive production, along with a trio of forwards who hit double digits in goals last season: Lewis Gendron (15), Lucas Romeo (14), and Romain Litalien (11).

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: TD Station, Saint John, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/YdapO

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq/en/gamecentre/31924/







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.