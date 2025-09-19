Eagles Open 2025-26 Season Tonight in Saint John

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will hit the ice for the first time in the 2025-26 season tonight in Saint John, with a lineup full of new faces- some new to Cape Breton, and some new to the league,. Tonight's opening game also offers a reunion with a familiar face.

The changes in Cape Breton begin behind the bench, as Jason Clarke makes his Eagles debut as head coach tonight, returning to the QMJHL after a head coaching stint in Bathurst in 2021-22. Following his time with the Titan, he spent two years as an assistant with AHL San Diego. Clarke is joined by two new assistant coaches as well, Josh Dubinsky & Adam Pilotte.

One final addition was made to the player lineup on Thursday, as the Eagles signed 19 year old defenseman Jack Brauti, a veteran of 126 OHL games. The opening night roster has 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders- with just nine players returning from last season's team.

Most of the returning players are on defense- Xavier Daigle (20), Tomas Lavoie (19), Will Murphy (18), Logan Quinn (18), and Aidan McCullough (18) are returning. Lavoie & Murphy are not expected to be available this evening, having made the main NHL training camps of Utah & Detroit, respectively. 19 year old free agent Noah Jettelson is the only QMJHL rookie in the group- Samuel Kupec (19) & Jacob De Ladurantaye (18) were added via trades.

The forward core is a mix of returnees, entry & import draft selections, and trade acquisitions. The returning forwards are overagers Lucas Romeo and Lewis Gendron, along with Rory Pilling (18) and 2024 first round draft pick Romain L'Italien (17). A quartet of 17 year old 2024 draft picks Sam Boyer, Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron, and Jacob Hartlin could make their QMJHL debuts tonight, along with two 17 year old Europeans- Maxime Sauthier of Switzerland & Adam Klaus of Czechia.

Two older free agent rookies round out the rookie forward group- Sam Rocca (18) & Blake Burke (19). Two other 19 year olds, Reece Peitzsche & Éliot L'Italien were added via trades.

It's an older group in goal, with 20 year old Félix Hamel and 19 year old rookie Connor Towle. 16 year old rookie Sam Berthiaume is also on the team's roster, but will spend the weekend with Truro in the MHL.

Hamel, who came over in a trade from Blainville-Boisbriand, had the best QMJHL save percentage in 2024-25 of any goalie that returned to the league this season. While the trade for Hamel gives the Eagles four 20 year old players, they are only allowed to dress three in each game.

Another Eagles trade this off-season involved Saint John, as the Eagles moved 20 year old forward Angelo Fullerton to the Sea Dogs. Fullerton, who was the hero in the epic five overtime game against Baie-Comeau, will play his first game for his hometown team tonight against his old club. Fullerton was named just an alternate captain for Saint John, with the "C" going to now 18 year old Olivier Groulx, who led the Sea Dogs in scoring last season.

Much like the Eagles, Saint John is welcoming a number of new names to the fold, with three names garnering much attention. 16 year old Alexis Joseph was the first overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft, while Saint John's top import pick Olivers Murnieks has been projected by many as a first round pick in the 2026 NHL draft. Someone who has already been drafted into the NHL is 18 year old Everett Baldwin, making his QMJHL debut after being chosen by Tampa Bay in the fifth round.

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: TD Station, Saint John, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/8LzH1

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq/en/gamecentre/31912/







