Islanders Down Mooseheads in Season Opener at Eastlink Centre

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads opened their 2025-26 QMJHL season with a tough 4-1 loss to the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

Islanders forward Will Shields, a native of Falmouth, NS, led the charge with two goals, helping his team secure a convincing win in front of a lively home crowd. Nathan Leek and Matt Butler also found the back of the net for Charlottetown, who looked sharp from the opening puck drop.

Despite the loss, the Mooseheads had a bright spot in rookie forward Jasu Mensonen. The Finnish import, selected in the second round of this summer's CHL Import Draft, scored his first career goal in the second period, giving Halifax a brief spark of momentum. Amelio Santini and Owen Phillips had assists on the lone Herd tally.

Between the pipes, Owen Bresson made 20 saves for the Mooseheads in his season debut, while Charlottetown's Donald Hickey turned aside 23 shots to earn the win.

The game also marked the Head Coaching debut of Brad MacKenzie, who watched his team struggle a bit on the power play by going 0-for-4 with the man advantage. The Islanders scored once in two power play opportunities.

The Moose were without forward Liam Kilfoil who remains at training camp with the Detroit Red Wings. Defenceman Lincoln Waugh is currently week-to-week with a lower body injury while defenceman Justin Chiras and forward Alec Nasreddine were the healthy scratches. Charlottetown was also without a couple of key players with defencemen Owen Conrad and Marcus Kearsey attending NHL training camps.

Halifax will look to regroup quickly as they prepare for a rematch with the Isles in the Home Opener Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.ca.







