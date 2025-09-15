Halifax Mooseheads Home Opener this Saturday

Published on September 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads begin their 32nd season in the QMJHL this week with excitement building for Saturday's Home Opener vs Charlottetown at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm.

Following a thrilling playoff run last season that included a first round upset of the defending champion Drummondville Voltigeurs, the Herd have a promising young roster who are ready for action under the guidance of first-year Head Coach Brad MacKenzie. 24 players were named to the opening night roster including 17 returnees and seven new faces.

Tickets for all 32 Mooseheads home games are on sale now at TicketMaster.ca, while great prices on Group Packages are also available at HalifaxMooseheads.ca.

"We're excited to start a new season with our incredible fans. There are many new additions to the fan experience that we are looking forward to sharing with them. We have a great young team and we can't wait for all of us to be together again on Saturday night in Moose Country," said President Brian Urquhart.

Halifax is renowned for having the best fan experience in the Canadian Hockey League and that experience will be enhanced this season thanks to some recent Scotiabank Centre upgrades including a new Public Address system, new interior and exterior digital signage and new concessions offerings.

Work is also currently being completed on a new state-of-the-art player area for the Mooseheads players and coaching staff which is slated to open later this fall.

"Welcome back Moose Country! We are beyond excited for this upcoming season and your energy to be back in Scotiabank Centre. A core tenant of our ownership focus has been further elevating the Mooseheads brand and enhancing the fan experience, we really hope the new enhancements/additions this season will be enjoyed by all," said Sam Simon, Chairman/Owner and Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports.

It's shaping up to be a great year in Moose Country and it all gets underway Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm. Don't miss a second of the action. Go Moose Go







