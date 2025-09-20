Sea Dogs Open Season with 3-2 Win over Cape Breton

Published on September 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Justin Robinson stopped 29 of 31 shots, helping the Saint John Sea Dogs take game one of the season, 3-2, in front of 3,664 fans at TD Station against the Cape Breton Eagles.

Zach Morin recorded a goal and an assist, while Olivier Duhamel and William Yared added one each for Saint John.

Jacob Hartlin and Hugo Charron were the goal scorers for the Eagles.

GAME SUMMARY

A bouncing point shot off the post found Jacob Hartlin, who buried it to put the Eagles up 1-0 early. Saint John answered at 4:27 when Natan Éthier intercepted a play and saucered a pass to Olivers Murnieks, who slid it across to Zach Morin for the finish.

Robinson made a key toe save at 17:47 on a breakaway by Jacob De Ladurantaye to keep it 1-1.

At 18:42, Morin fed the puck out front to Olivier Duhamel, who crashed the net and batted it out of mid-air past Félix Hamel. The Sea Dogs ended the first up 2-1 and outshot the Eagles 16-8.

Saint John's third came just past the midway mark of the second on a pretty passing play as Dylan Rozzi took a feed from newly appointed captain Olivier Groulx and slipped a between-the-legs pass to William Yared, who found twine.

The Eagles pulled within one when Rory Pilling sprung Hugo Charron on a breakaway, and he went backhand over Robinson's pad. The Sea Dogs led 3-2 after two, with shots favouring the home team 28-20.

The third period featured four penalties between the teams, but neither side capitalized, sealing a 3-2 Sea Dogs win.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 34 | CAP - 31

PP: SNB - 0/4 | CAP - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 28 | CAP - 37

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Olivers Murnieks - 2A

2nd: SNB - Zach Morin - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Justin Robinson - 29 saves

