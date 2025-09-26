Wildcats vs Eagles: Weekend Preview

Published on September 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats look to spoil a home opening night in Cape Breton as they take on the Eagles in a back-to-back showdown this weekend at Centre 200.

Moncton (0-1-1-0) comes into this weekend's match-up searching for their first win of the season. Despite their early struggles in Newfoundland, a short-handed Wildcats squad showed incredible offensive flashes-scoring nine goals in two games. The Wildcats should also get some backup this weekend, as several key players are expected to return to the lineup tonight. This includes forwards Teddy Mutryn and Grayden Robertson-Palmer, along with defencemen Eerik Wallenius and Carl-Otto Magnusson, plus goalie Rudy Guimond.

The Eagles (1-1-0-0) enter the weekend series coming off a big 6-3 victory over the Sea Dogs in Saint John. Like Moncton, Cape Breton has been lights out offensively, scoring eight goals through two games, and has been perfect defensively as well, going 100% on the penalty kill to start. Cape Breton will look to continue their recent defensive success this weekend in front of their fans.

The Wildcats' power play (28.6%) has been effective to start, but it will be tested against a strong Eagles penalty kill. Being able to capitalize on the man advantage will be crucial for the Cats if they wish to come out on top.

Forward Alex Mercier has been impressive out of the gate, leading the Wildcats with four goals and five points to start. Alongside him, 19-year-old rookie Niko Tournas (2-1-3) has also provided consistent scoring. With reinforcements like Mutryn and Robertson-Palmer returning to the lineup, Moncton's team is sure to look deeper and more dangerous heading into the weekend series.

For the Eagles, Eliot Litalien comes into the matchup as the team's top scorer with two goals and four points, while Lewis Gendron leads the team in assists with three. On the back end, the return of Utah Mammoth prospect Tomas Lavoie gives Cape Breton a steady presence on the blue line as they host the defending champs.

However, Moncton has been dominant in recent years when matched up against the Eagles. The Wildcats went 7-1-0-0 against Cape Breton just last season, and tonight's game will prove to be another test of that dominance as the Cats look to pounce into the win column and build momentum leading up to their home opener next week at the Avenir Centre.

Where to Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. AST Friday & Saturday

Streaming: Watch live on FloHockey

Radio: Wildcats Radio Network on Inspire.FM

Social: Follow real-time updates on the Wildcats' official Instagram, X, and Facebook pages

Article by Aiden Glendenning







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.