Moncton Wildcats Announce Mikaël Tam as Associate Coach

August 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats are proud to announce the hiring of Mikaël Tam as the team's new Associate Coach. Tam joins the Wildcats with a strong background in player development, leadership and a deep understanding of the game, both on and off the ice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mikaël to our Organization," said General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Taylor MacDougall. "He is a passionate and enthusiastic individual with a very accomplished and respected playing career. Mikaël has quickly developed an impressive resume in the coaching world and has had the opportunity to gain valuable experience with a great organization in Seminaire Saint-François, where he won a National championship. Mikaël is a very exciting addition to both our development model and culture here in Moncton."

Tam most recently served as the Head Coach of the M18 AAA team at the Blizzard du Seminaire Saint-François and prior to that as an assistant coach of the Rapid City Rush of East Coast Hockey League.

"Mikaël brings a tremendous pedigree and high leadership characteristics to our team," said Gardiner MacDougall, Head Coach of the Moncton Wildcats. "He has quickly established a great reputation as an elite developer of young players and brings a great deal of passion and experience to our team."

As a player, Tam spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Ramparts where he was known for his physical style and leadership, eventually serving as team captain. Tam amassed an impressive professional career highlighted by three seasons in both the American Hockey League and the Kontinental Hockey League. In total Mikaël accumulated over 400 games as a professional across both Europe and North America.

"I am thrilled to be coaching alongside Gardiner MacDougall and the entire coaching staff of the Moncton Wildcats. Being part of a first-class organization and joining a team with such a strong winning culture, especially following last year's championship, is an incredible opportunity," added Mikaël Tam on joining the Moncton Wildcats as Associate Coach. "I am eager to bring my experience as both a player and coach to this team. I want to add a special thanks to Mr. Irving, Taylor and Gardiner MacDougall for giving me the chance to join the Wildcat family."







