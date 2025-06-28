Desnoyers Heads Trio of NHL 1st Rounders from QMJHL

June 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) saw three of its players get selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Friday night.

Ranked 7th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Moncton Wildcats centerman Caleb Desnoyers, the top-ranked QMJHL prospect this year, ended up being claimed with the 4th overall pick by the Utah Mammoth.

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada right winger Justin Carbonneau, ranked 16th in North America, was the next QMJHL skater off the board when he heard his name called by the St.Louis Blues with the 19th selection.

Excelling with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies this past season before being traded to the Armada, Bill Zonnon was the third Q player chosen on Friday when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 22nd rank.

All three forwards contributed to a tremendous night in which the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) saw a grand total of 21 of its players get claimed in the opening round.

#4 - CALEB DESNOYERS

The newly named Wildcats captain spent the entire season as the top-ranked NHL prospect in the QMJHL, taking home the Michael-Bossy Trophy. He ended the regular season sitting 5th in the League scoring race with 84 points (35-49) in only 56 games played. Desnoyers would go on to add 30 points (9-21) in 19 postseason games, leading the Wildcats to a championship while earning himself the Guy-Lafleur Trophy as MVP of the Playoffs.

#19 - JUSTIN CARBONNEAU

Carbonneau was excellent for the Armada in 2024-25. In 62 games played, he finished tied for first in the QMJHL with 46 goals scored and placed second with 89 points. The 6'2'', 205 lbs forward was ranked as the third-best right winger in the draft by NHL Central Scouting.

#22 - BILL ZONNON

Ranked 31st by NHL Central Scouting, Zonnon surprised a few people when he was taken by the Pens with the 22nd pick. A powerful skater, he spent time at both center and right wing this past season, earning praise for his play at both ends of the ice. He finished the campaign with 83 points (28-55) in all 64 games, 7th most in the QMJHL.







