Jacoby Weiner Commits to the Moncton Wildcats
June 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The defending Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champion Moncton Wildcats' roster reload continues as the team has received a commitment from touted goaltending prospect Jacoby Weiner.
The 6'4" prospect was drafted by the Wildcats in the 7th round of the 2024 Entry Draft. Weiner split the 2024-2025 season with Kent Prep School and the U16 Mid Fairfield Rangers. He recently led Mid Fairfield to a state championship.
"I am very excited and honoured to join the Wildcats organization. I can't wait to get to work in Moncton and focus on getting a little bit better every day," said Weiner.
"We are thrilled to have Jacoby and his family as a part of our organization moving forward," said General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Taylor MacDougall. "He is an exciting prospect and someone who has the ability to make a significant difference in Moncton for years to come."
Jacoby turns 17 in a few weeks and is from Riverside, Connecticut. He is committed to Harvard University following his junior career and will join the Moncton Wildcats for training camp prior to the 2025-2026 season.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025
- 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Released - Halifax Mooseheads
- Jacoby Weiner Commits to the Moncton Wildcats - Moncton Wildcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.