Jacoby Weiner Commits to the Moncton Wildcats

June 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The defending Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) champion Moncton Wildcats' roster reload continues as the team has received a commitment from touted goaltending prospect Jacoby Weiner.

The 6'4" prospect was drafted by the Wildcats in the 7th round of the 2024 Entry Draft. Weiner split the 2024-2025 season with Kent Prep School and the U16 Mid Fairfield Rangers. He recently led Mid Fairfield to a state championship.

"I am very excited and honoured to join the Wildcats organization. I can't wait to get to work in Moncton and focus on getting a little bit better every day," said Weiner.

"We are thrilled to have Jacoby and his family as a part of our organization moving forward," said General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Taylor MacDougall. "He is an exciting prospect and someone who has the ability to make a significant difference in Moncton for years to come."

Jacoby turns 17 in a few weeks and is from Riverside, Connecticut. He is committed to Harvard University following his junior career and will join the Moncton Wildcats for training camp prior to the 2025-2026 season.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.