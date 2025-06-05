QMJHL Relies on Artificial Intelligence with Moov AI

Quebec City - As part of its Annual Session, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is partnering with Moov AI, a firm specializing in artificial intelligence, to offer strategic training dedicated to the adoption of generative AI for its administrative and marketing teams.

While sports organizations are being called upon to do more with less, the QMJHL is positioning itself as a forward-thinking player by investing in the digital transformation of its ecosystem. This initiative aims to educate teams on the benefits of strategically integrating generative AI into their marketing initiatives.

"Junior hockey is an ecosystem where human resources are very often called upon to multitask. To this end, it is essential that the QMJHL and its teams equip themselves with tools that can help accelerate the completion of less urgent administrative tasks in order to put more emphasis on projects that will have a greater impact on the growth of the organization. That's why we called on Moov AI to find out what tools could be beneficial for our teams in the context of our administrative and marketing meetings," shared QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer, Karl Jahnke.

The training offered as part of the Annual Session aims to demystify generative artificial intelligence and allow participants to grasp its potential and help integrate into their daily operations.

"It is extremely promising to see an organization like the QMJHL take the lead in artificial intelligence. Few sports organizations have yet to make this shift, and it is to their credit. This demonstrates a real desire to innovate, modernize their operations and equip themselves now to meet the challenges of tomorrow," says Dominic Danis, President at Moov AI.

Moov AI is recognized for its applied expertise and hands-on AI training, aimed at companies wishing to accelerate their digital transformation. The company has been supporting organizations of all sizes for several years in the concrete implementation of artificial intelligence solutions, combining strategic consulting, technological development and executive training.

The QMJHL Annual Session will be held from June 4 to 7, 2025 in Quebec City. The draft will begin on June 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Videotron Centre and airs on TVA Sports and EastLink Community TV. Rounds 2 to 12 will begin the following day at 10:00 a.m. and be broadcast on the QMJHL's YouTube channel.







