Wildcats Busy Before 2025 Draft in Quebec City

June 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats have been busy since the start of the QMJHL trading period, presented by Subaru of Moncton, on June 3. GM Taylor MacDougall is making moves to stock the cupboards with draft picks for this weekend. The Cats currently hold 9 picks and are set to welcome a new group of young men into the Wildcats family.

Round 1 of the 2025 QMJHL Draft will go Friday night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City. Rounds 2-12 take place Saturday.

Here is summary of Moncton's transactions between June 3 & June 5:

The Cats moved overager Vincent Collard to the Armada for 3 picks.

Moncton sent 2 picks to the Newfoundland Regiment to complete the Juraj Pekarcik deal (with the Titan) from summer 2024.

The Wildcats swapped picks with the Sea Dogs to complete the Connor Trenholm deal from January 2023.

Prospect Tristan Langlois (2023, Rd 6, #108) was traded to the Huskies for a 2025 5th Rd draft pick.

The 2nd and 3rd Rd picks in the Val-d'Or deal are CHL Import Draft picks. That Draft is slated for Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Noon AT.

FYI: The 2025 CHL Import Draft will expand to three rounds for the first time, reflecting a new policy that allows CHL clubs to carry up to three import players on their rosters.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.