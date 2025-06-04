Moncton Wildcats Name Desnoyers Captain

June 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats are proud to announce that Caleb Desnoyers has been named the 39th captain in Moncton Wildcats history for 2025-2026, 30th anniversary season. The announcement was officially made on June 2 during the team's Community Celebration and Awards Ceremony outside the Avenir Centre.

"Caleb is a true Moncton Wildcat, his passion to win, team-first attitude and high performance have all helped make him one of the top players in the CHL," said Gardiner MacDougall, head coach of the Moncton Wildcats. "Desnoyers is coming off an incredible second season with the Wildcats where he led the team in points and ultimately his contributions helped lead the team to their first QMJHL championship since 2010."

Desnoyers, born in Saint-Hyacinthe, QC, used the momentum of an incredible rookie season in 2023-2024, to become key contributor in his second year with the Wildcats and one of the most prominent players in the QMJHL. Caleb finished the regular season with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 games, and delivered 30 more (9 goals, 21 assists) over 19 playoff games. Caleb's key role in Moncton's championship run also earned him Playoff MVP.

"It's an incredible honour to be named captain of the Moncton Wildcats," said Caleb. "I take a lot of pride in wearing this jersey, and I'm committed to leading by example on and off the ice. I'm excited for the season ahead and ready to help our team chase and build something very special."

The first overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft, Desnoyers is projected to be an early first round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Since his debut season in 2023-2024, Desnoyers has accumulated an impressive collection of awards.

2024-2025

Guy-Lafleur Trophy (Playoff MVP)

Gilles-Courteau Trophy (QMJHL Playoff Champions)

Jean-Rougeau Trophy (QMJHL Regular Season Champions)

QMJHL Golden Puck First All-Star Team

QMJHL Golden Puck Personality of the Year

Corey Crawford Wildcat of the Year

Moncton Wildcats Top Points Award

Moncton Wildcats Fans Choice Award

Moncton Wildcats MVP

Moncton Wildcats Playoffs MVP

2023-2024

Gold Medal CHL USA Prospects Challenge (inaugural season)

Gold Medal World U17 Hockey Challenge

Gold Medal IIHF U18 World Championship

Gold Medal Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Named to the QMJHL's Rookie All-Star Team

Moncton Wildcats Rookie of the Year Award

The Moncton Wildcats would like to congratulate Caleb on this new position of leadership and look forward to seeing him swap out his "A" for a "C" entering into his 2025-2026 season.







