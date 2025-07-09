Celebrating Our 20's, Leaving as Champions

July 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Throughout the summer, the QMJHL will summarize the journey of its 20-year-old players. Today, the Moncton Wildcats: Markus Vidicek, Dyllan Gill and Mathis Rousseau.

Markus Vidicek, Centre

A first-round pick of the Mooseheads in 2020, 14th overall, Vidicek spent four seasons in Halifax before being traded to Moncton in the summer of 2024. A finalist with the Mooseheads in 2023, he was able to get his revenge this season by lifting the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with the Wildcats. The number 6 was also one of the three finalists for the Guy-Carbonneau Trophy, given to the best defensive forward in the QMJHL. All this after a season of 64 points (38-26) in as many games, with a +42 differential and a 59.2% efficiency in the face-off circle. No one in the league has taken more faceoffs than him: 1504! Vidicek, who will play for Quinnipiac University next season, finishes his junior career with 328 points (143-185) in 307 games. He ranks fourth in Mooseheads history in points (264) and goals (105), and fifth in assists (159).

Dyllan Gill, Defenceman

Gill has gone through the gamut of emotions this season. Initially disappointed to be sent to the QMJHL after 24 games with the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, Gill was very happy to learn that he was being traded to the Wildcats, as he is a native of Riverview, just outside Moncton. After recording 24 points in 27 regular season games, the big No. 14 continued to offer solid and consistent play in the playoffs to help the Wildcats win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. Gill is expected to return to Syracuse next season after a junior career of 113 points (21-92) in 212 games. He is in the Top 15 in Rouyn-Noranda Huskies history among defensemen in games played, points and assists; he was the Huskies' 20th overall pick in 2020.

Mathis Rousseau, Goaltender

Rousseau was Vidicek's teammate with the Mooseheads - who drafted him 61st overall in 2020 - when they lost in the 2023 final. A year and a half later, he was traded to the Wildcats for another excellent goaltender, Jacob Steinman, and guided the Wildcats to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy by stopping 91.5% of the pucks he faced in 11 playoff games (Rudy Guimond played the other eight). A finalist for the Patrick-Roy Trophy in 2023-2024, after a season of 31 wins in 44 games (2.27 and .925) with Halifax, Rousseau finished his junior career in the Top 3 in Mooseheads history for games played (155), wins (93), goals-against-average (2.74), save percentage (.912) and shutouts (10). The University of Maine has recruited him for next year.







