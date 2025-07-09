Make your Move: More than 30 QMJHL players present

Boucherville, QC - More than 30 QMJHL players will participate in the Make Your Move tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau in Boisbriand.

Make Your Move is a shootout tournament for the U13, U15, U18, adult and open categories.

The latter will be home to the official QMJHL team, which includes Justin Carbonneau of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Mathieu Cataford of the Rimouski Océanic, Ethan Gauthier of the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Zachary Morin of the Saint John Sea Dogs and goaltender Lucas Beckman of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Team QMJHL will play its preliminary round games on Saturday at 11:48 a.m., 1:24 p.m. and 2:48 p.m.

Lucas Beckman will also participate in the Showdown on Saturday at 6 p.m., where he will face Ivan Demidov, of the Montreal Canadiens, and two social media stars, Swaggy P and coach Chippy.

Note that the tournament will start on Saturday, at 8 a.m., and that admission is free.

About Make Your Move

From their website:

Founded in 2016, Make Your Move (MYM) is the most exciting hockey tournament of the summer: a shootout, nothing more.

Teams of four players and one goaltender compete in 10 shootout rounds per game (40 shots total). Pure fun, without complicated strategies! Participants compete in a round-robin format to crown a champion.

Make Your Move is much more than a tournament: it's the hockey event of the summer! Enjoy exciting activities, a festive atmosphere, and the chance to see professional players who return year after year.







