Former Islanders Continue Their Pro Journeys with New Deals this Summer

July 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders' proud tradition of developing professional-caliber talent was on full display this summer, as several alumni signed contracts across the NHL and AHL. From seasoned veterans continuing to make their mark to recent standouts beginning their pro careers, these players are proving the Islanders' program remains among the best in junior hockey when it comes to producing talent.

Here's a look at the Islanders alumni who inked new deals ahead of the 2025-26 season:

Xavier Simoneau - Laval Rocket (AHL)

Simoneau, a heart-and-soul player during the Islanders' memorable 2021-22 playoff run, signed a one-year, one-way AHL contract with the Laval Rocket.

The former assistant captain of that historic Isles team enters his fourth season with Laval after recording 21 points (5G, 16A) in 58 games last year. Known for his work ethic and leadership, Simoneau continues to bring those qualities to the Canadiens' AHL affiliate.

Noah Laaouan - Rochester Americans (AHL)

Laaouan re-upped with the Rochester Americans, signing a two-year AHL contract.

The rugged blueliner, who was also an assistant captain during the Isles' 2021-22 run, split last season between Rochester and the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. He led all defensemen with 44 points and was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month in October.

Laaouan spent four seasons in Charlottetown, where he was known for his steady play on the back end. Winning the Kevin Lowe trophy as the QMJHL's best defensemen two years in a row in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Vancouver Canucks (NHL)

Former Islanders captain Pierre-Olivier Joseph will get a fresh start with the Vancouver Canucks after signing a one-year, $775,000 NHL contract.

Joseph, 26, brings nearly 200 games of NHL experience and a smooth, mobile game to Vancouver.

He captained the Islanders for two seasons and was a key part of their 2017-18 playoff run. Drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 QMJHL Draft at 78th overall.

Sammy Blais - Montreal Canadiens (NHL)

Blais returns to the NHL, signing a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Canadiens after helping Abbotsford to a Calder Cup championship in the AHL last season.

The gritty winger posted 40 points in Abbotsford's championship campaign and previously won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis. In 2015-16, Blais electrified Charlottetown fans with 42 points in just 33 games and a dominant playoff performance.

Guillaume Brisebois - Vancouver Canucks (NHL/AHL)

Brisebois remains with the Canucks organization, signing a one-year, two-way contract after helping Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup.

The 27-year-old played three NHL games last season and was praised by Vancouver's GM for his leadership and poise during Abbotsford's run.

Brisebois captained the Islanders during his lone season in Charlottetown in 2016-17, posting an impressive 47 points as a defenseman.

William Trudeau - Montreal Canadiens (NHL/AHL)

Fan-favourite William Trudeau re-signed with the Canadiens on a one-year, two-way contract.

Trudeau, who played a key role in the Islanders' 2021-22 playoff run, registered 19 points and a +14 rating in 68 games with Laval last season. Since turning pro, Trudeau has carved out a steady role with Laval, playing nearly 200 AHL games.

Trudeau was drafted in the 11th round of the QMJHL draft at #194 as Mr. Irrelevant. in 2018.

Daniel Sprong - Free Agent (NHL)

One of the most talented players in Islanders history remains an unrestricted free agent as he looks for his next NHL opportunity.

Sprong, a four-time 30-goal scorer in Charlottetown, played 30 NHL games last season across New Jersey and Vancouver, recording 7 points. The Dutch sniper has suited up for seven NHL teams over his career and is widely considered one of the Isles' all-time greats.

Egor Goriunov - Laval Rocket (AHL)

Fresh off his overage QMJHL season, Goriunov signed with Laval, beginning his pro career in 2025-26.

The 21-year-old forward was a consistent offensive force last season, putting up 69 points (33G, 36A) between Charlottetown and Blainville-Boisbriand.

Lukas Cormier - Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)

Two-time QMJHL Defenseman of the Year Lukas Cormier signed a one-year deal with Vegas, the team that drafted him in 2020.

Cormier has emerged as a key player for their AHL affiliate, Henderson, where he's recorded 64 points over three seasons. The 23-year-old has appeared in two NHL games to date, notching an assist in his debut.

In Charlottetown, Cormier rewrote the franchise record books, winning back-to-back Emile Bouchard Trophies and becoming one of the QMJHL's most decorated defensemen of his generation.

Hunter Drew - Bridgeport Islanders (AHL)

Fan favourite Hunter Drew is set to continue his professional career after signing a one-year AHL contract with the Bridgeport Islanders.

Known for his physical style and energy, Drew spent three seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders, where he became a beloved figure among fans and a key part of the team's 2017-18 playoff run.

His gritty play, willingness to stand up for teammates, and ability to contribute offensively from the back end made him a memorable part of the Islanders' lineup, and he now brings those same qualities to Bridgeport as he looks to make an impact in the New York Islanders' organization.

These signings highlight the strong developmental pipeline in Charlottetown, where players consistently emerge prepared to make an impact at the next level. Whether it's established NHLers, AHL leaders, or rookies just beginning their journey, Islanders alumni continue to carry the pride of Prince Edward Island wherever they play.







