Islanders Prospects Set Sights on NHL Draft Weekend

With the 2025 NHL Draft just a day away, a pair of Charlottetown Islanders are hoping to hear their names called and take the next step in their hockey careers. Defenceman Owen Conrad and forward Jabez Seymour have both been featured in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, and they'll be looking to turn strong seasons with the Islanders into big opportunities at the next level.

Owen Conrad

Ranked 102nd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Owen Conrad enters the draft as a projected 4th or 5th-round pick. The 17-year-old defenceman has been a key part of the Islanders' back end over the past two seasons, displaying maturity beyond his years and an ability to handle tough minutes with confidence and consistency.

A native of Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Conrad was a 1st-round pick by the Islanders in the 2023 QMJHL Draft. Since then, he's suited up in 123 regular-season games, tallying 13 goals and 42 assists for 55 points. Known for his calm presence and smart decision-making under pressure, Conrad was relied upon in all situations last season - frequently matching up against the top forwards in the Q.

His teammates call him "Tuna," and he's become a fan favourite on the Island - not just for his steady play, but for the character and leadership he brings to the room. NHL teams looking for a dependable, poised defenceman with upside will no doubt have Conrad circled on their boards heading into the weekend.

"I'm real excited. I mean I've been thinking about it for a long time and as it gets closer and coming into reality I'm getting more and more excited and looking forward to hearing my name called. I'll have a bunch of friends and family over so it will be fun. I've started the interview process and have talked to a lot of teams so far, it's been good."

Jabez Seymour

Ranked 165th in the final Central Scouting rankings, forward Jabez Seymour brings a power-forward presence that's tough to ignore. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, the St. John's, Newfoundland product plays a physical brand of hockey that makes him a handful for opposing defencemen. He was acquired by the Islanders at last season's trade deadline from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and immediately made his presence felt.

Since joining Charlottetown, Seymour recorded 4 goals and 3 assists in 27 games and added a strong physical element to the Islanders' forward group. In total, he has 22 points (10G, 12A) in 109 career QMJHL games. Though he may be projected to go later in the draft, Seymour's size, work ethic, and determination have earned him a long look from NHL scouts.

"It's been a dream since I was little and I can't wait for it. If I don't get picked then it's motivation and I'll keep working. At the end of the day, my end goal isn't going to change. I am going to play in the NHL."

As the hockey world turns its eyes toward the NHL Draft, Islanders fans will be watching closely to see where Owen Conrad and Jabez Seymour land. Both players have shown the talent and character to take the leap - now it's just a matter of when their names will be called.







