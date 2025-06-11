Islanders Stock the Pipeline with Skill and Size at 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft

June 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders left the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft in Quebec City with a strong mix of talent, securing an exciting group of prospects over two days. From high-end offensive upside to hard-nosed defense, the Islanders made 13 picks that reflect both immediate potential and long-term development.

Round 1, Pick 7 - Antoine Provencher - Forward - Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains (QM18AAA)

The Islanders opened the draft by selecting Antoine Provencher with the 7th overall pick-Charlottetown's first top-10 selection since Lukas Cormier. Ranked #3 in the final CSR rankings, Provencher was considered by our scouts to be a steal at 7th overall.

At 15 years old, he put up 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 40 games last season, and added 13 points in 10 playoff games.

"A good skater with good size... he's intelligent, skilled, and makes good decisions. He's the kind of player coaches are always looking for." - Jean-Pierre Belzil, CSR Scout

Round 2, Pick 31 - Nolan Duskocy - Forward - Bishop Kearney Selects 18U AAA

After making a trade early on Day 2 to move back in the 2nd round, the Islanders added forward Brady Peddle and still landed their target at pick 31: Nolan Duskocy.

Duskocy scored 36 goals and added 35 assists for 71 points in 58 games at the 16U AAA level before moving up to 18U, where he added 5 goals in 7 games. The 17-year-old is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2027-28 season but is aiming to crack the Islanders lineup this fall. Duskocy hopes to bring strong offensive instincts and a competitive edge.

Round 3, Pick 39 - Brady Sloper - Defense - Belmont Hill School (USHS-Prep)

With the 1st pick of the 3rd round, the Islanders selected defenseman Brady Sloper. Standing at 6'4" and 203 lbs, Sloper brings size and a physical presence to the blue line. At 17 years old, he played 32 games in the USHS-Prep league and is known for his shutdown ability and tough play in the defensive zone.

Round 5, Pick 81 - Ryan Jewer - Defense - South Kent School 15U AAA

With the 81st pick, the Islanders selected right-shot defenseman Ryan Jewer. At 15 years old, he recorded 2 goals and 18 assists for 20 points in 44 games last season. A steady defender with a big frame at 6'3".

Round 7, Pick 117 - Arnaud Desjardins - Forward - Lac St-Louis Lions (QM18AAA)

Desjardins is a hard-working center who scored 6 goals and added 12 assists in 42 regular season games last season, along with 4 points in 4 playoff games.

"He brings energy and speed... his work ethic and positive attitude are assets that will help him succeed at the next level." - Benoît Payment, CSR Scout

Round 8, Pick 145 - Charles Deragon - Goaltender - Saint-Hyacinthe Gaulois

(QM18AAA)

Deragon was the only goaltender selected by the Islanders in this year's draft. At 15 years old, he is a developing goalie with upside and adds depth to the Islanders' goaltending group.

Round 9, Pick 153 - Alex Duguay-Caron - Forward - Lévis Chevaliers (QM18AAA)

Duguay-Caron split his season between the QM17AAA and QM18AAA levels. He recorded 16 goals and 8 assists in 31 games with the Pointe-Lévy Corsaires before earning a call-up to the Chevaliers, where he added an assist in 3 games. A 15-year-old forward with a scoring touch.

Round 9, Pick 161 - Justin Hanscomb - Forward - Northern Moose (NBPEIMU18HL)

Hanscomb is a 6'0" center who played 37 games last season, scoring 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points.

Round 10, Pick 171 - Brayden Watson - Forward - Fredericton Caps (NBPEIMU18HL)

Watson is a 6'1" right winger who recorded 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 37 games last season.

Round 11, Pick 189 - Gianfranco D'Agata - Forward - Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA

D'Agata put up 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points in 67 games last season.

Round 12, Pick 201 - Justin Cluett - Forward - March and Mill Co. Hunters (NSU18MHL)

With their final pick, the Islanders selected 15-year-old center Justin Cluett. He scored seven goals and added 14 assists for 21 points in 37 games last season. At 6'1", Cluett brings a combination of size and skill.

A Promising Future Ahead

From the high-end potential of Antoine Provencher and Nolan Duskocy to the size and strength added on defense, the Islanders left Quebec with a well-rounded group of young players. With strong scouting and development, this class could shape the future of the Islanders lineup for seasons to come.







