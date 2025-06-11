Sea Dogs Make 12 Selections at 2025 QMJHL Draft

June 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

QUEBEC CITY, QC - The Saint John Sea Dogs made 12 selections, including two in the first round, at the 2025 QMJHL Draft this weekend in Quebec City. In total, the team selected six forwards, four defencemen, and two goaltenders.

With the first overall pick, the Sea Dogs selected six-foot-four, 198-pound center Alexis Joseph. The consensus top prospect in the 2025 draft class, Joseph collected 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) in 42 games this season with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix in Quebec's U18 AAA League. Nine picks later Saint John took center Nolann Héroux from the Saint-Eustache Vikings. The speedy forward from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec had 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 41 games this season.

Saint John entered the draft with three picks in the opening round, however late in the round the team announced a trade to send the 18th overall selection to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick (BLB), second-round (#38) and fourth-round (#58) picks in 2025, along with a 2027 third-round pick.

The Sea Dogs nabbed goaltender Jase MacPherson with their first pick of day two, 29th overall. The Montague, Prince Edward Island product suited up with the Kensington Wild this season where he posted a .903 save-percentage, 3.56 goals-against-average, and one shutout in 19 games.

Later in the second round Saint John selected American defenceman Everett Baldwin. Hailing from Providence, Rhode Island, Baldwin had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists in 22 games with St. George's School this season and two points in five games with the U.S. National Team Development Program. The Providence College commit is ranked 118th by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft.

In the fourth round the Sea Dogs added Quispamsis, New Brunswick native Jesse Dunlap with the 58th overall selection. The five-foot-nine, 180-pound defenceman spent this past season at Rothesay Netherwood School where he totaled 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 39 games.

Saint John had two picks in the sixth round and used the first one, pick #94, to select highly-touted American forward Finn Sears. The product of Medford, Massachusetts finished this season with 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 28 games with The Rivers School. Forward Cole Renaud was their next selection with the 109th overall pick. The six-foot, 172-pound forward was ranked 30th overall by QMJHL Central Scouting after posting 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 42 games with the Saint-Hyacinthe Gaulois this season.

Saint John picked up American defenceman and Harvard University commit Oskar Drabczynski in the seventh round, 112th overall. In 27 games with Avon Old Farms School this season, Drabczynski had 21 points (four goals, 17 assists.

Following a trade with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, the Sea Dogs next two selections came in the 10th round when they took defenceman Julien Lacroix and forward Madison Bouchard with picks number 165 and 176, respectively. Lacroix suited up for College Saint-Hilaire this season posting 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 28 games while Bouchard, the son of former Sea Dogs forward Dave Bouchard, had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 39 games with the Jonquière Élites.

Goaltender Sam Pitcher was the team's 11th round pick, 184th overall. The New Harbour, Newfoundland product had a .887 save-percentage and a 4.31 goals-against-average in 17 games with the Tri Pen Osprey this season. With their final pick of the draft, the Sea Dogs chose another local player in Saint John Vitos forward Eliot Tozer. The native of Quispamsis, New Brunswick totaled 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 37 games in the NB/PEI Major U18 Hockey League.

