Come See Us - New Office Hours Starting August 11

The 2025-26 season is around the corner and since going on sale with Season Ticket Memberships this week, we have focused our attention on making the process as easy as possible.

Starting on Monday, August 11, the Sea Dogs Office will be open to the public Monday to Friday, 12:00pm - 5:00pm.

If those hours don't work, we can arrange a time outside of office hours that works best for you to come see us at TD Station. If coming to TD Station is a challenge, we're even happy to come to you.

We're also available to handle everything for you by email or phone. No need to spend a summer day with us! For all your ticketing needs, please reach out directly to Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com.

Below are answers to some of the main questions that we've been asked about TD Station moving to Ticketmaster, so we thought that we would share them with you, as you may also be wondering the same.

Does this mean extra fees on our Season Tickets?

No. Taxes and any fees are already included in your Season Ticket Membership price. The price you see is the price you pay. No hidden fees.

As a Season Ticket Member, what are some of the advantages of Ticketmaster?

You will be able to transfer tickets instantly, access them from your phone, and never worry about losing one.

For full season ticket membership details, click HERE.

Come on in and visit us during lunch, after work, or reach out to set up a time that works for you. See you soon.







