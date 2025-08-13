The Next Wave Is Now for New Brunswick's Team

August 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







The 2025-26 season is right around the corner, with players and families arriving this weekend to check in for training camp. The 21st season of Sea Dogs hockey is shaping up to be an exciting one. Here's what to look forward to.

Young and talented

This year's edition of the Sea Dogs is packed with young talent throughout the lineup. Standout rookies William Yared and Dylan Rozzi, two of the top-scoring 16-year-olds in the QMJHL last season, return to the ice at TD Station.

Latvian forward Olivers Murnieks arrives in Saint John after turning heads at the world juniors, finishing with four points in five games as a 16-year-old, putting him in company with players such as Connor McDavid and Aleksander Barkov.

First-overall pick Alexis Joseph and 10th-overall pick Nolann Héroux were the top two goal scorers at Hockey Canada's National Under-17 development camp in July. They join 18-year-old free-agent signing Alex Donovan, who led Shattuck-St. Mary's with 45 goals and 91 points, and led Team USA in points at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

On defence, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Everett Baldwin will bring a mix of skill and skating, while top 2008-born defenceman Cameron Chartrand, currently playing for Canada under Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, is expected to play an important role.

These are just a few of the players fans can look forward to watching this season.

The future is also bright on the draft board, with the Sea Dogs holding the second-most first-round picks (5) over the next three QMJHL drafts.

New Brunswick's team

There is one team in New Brunswick that has won the Memorial Cup, and they have done it twice, in 2011 and 2022. The Sea Dogs are proud to carry the province's banner.

This season, the commitment goes a step further by bringing games to New Brunswick cities that don't have a CHL team. That includes pre-season games in St. Stephen and Woodstock, and for the first time, CHL regular-season hockey in Fredericton, with three games scheduled for the Capital City Series.

Fans will have their first chance to see the Sea Dogs in game action at TD Station when the regular season begins with back-to-back games against the Cape Breton Eagles on Sept. 19 and 20. It will also be the first look at the team's new uniforms, which have been creating buzz since the July unveiling of the Next Wave.

Training camp details

For those who can't stay away from a hockey rink in the summer, training camp will take place at TD Station beginning Sunday, Aug. 17. The full roster and schedule will be announced soon.

The 2025-26 season is set to be an exciting one for the Sea Dogs and for hockey in New Brunswick. Training camp is just the beginning, and the team looks forward to sharing every moment with you.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now at the Sea Dogs administration office on the second floor of TD Station from noon to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Stop by in person, call 506-657-3647 or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.

For the latest Sea Dogs news, visit SJSeaDogs.com







