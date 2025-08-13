Islanders Training Camp Opens August 17 at Simmons Sports Centre

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE - The offseason is officially over.

Training Camp Presented by ADL

With a wave of fresh faces, a fierce internal competition, and plenty of returning talent ready to level up, the Charlottetown Islanders open 2025 Training Camp on August 17 at Simmons Sports Centre.

"We're really excited to get this year's camp going. With the mix of returning players, new draft picks, and some key additions, this is one of the deeper groups we've brought into camp in recent years. There's a lot of talent on the ice, and we're looking forward to seeing how it all comes together over the coming weeks." - Jim Hulton, Head Coach & General Manager

This year's camp promises intensity, competition, and an early look at what could be one of the most exciting Islanders rosters in recent years. With returning talent, promising rookies, and new additions, the stage is set for a high-stakes battle for roster spots.

One of the highlights of camp each year is the battle for the Cusson Cup, awarded to the winner of the annual Black vs. White inter-squad series. Played in memory of longtime Islanders supporter Al Cusson, these games are far more than just scrimmages - they're high-intensity, competitive matchups that offer players a real chance to separate themselves in the eyes of the coaching staff. With roster spots *and a trophy* on the line, the pace and physicality are always high. Fans are invited to watch all three games on August 18 and 19 at Simmons Sports Centre in Charlottetown, and catch a glimpse of who's ready to take the next step in an Islanders jersey.

Camp Schedule

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

Sunday, August 17th Players Report 3-4 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Team Black Practice 6-7 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Team White Practice 7-8 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Monday, August 18th Game 1: White vs. Black 10 AM-12 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Game 2: White vs. Black 6:30-8:30 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Tuesday, August 19th Team White Practice 10-11 AM Simmons Sports Centre

Team Black Practice 11 AM-12 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Game 3: White vs. Black 6-8 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Wednesday, August 20th Team Practice 10 AM-12 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Preseason Game vs. Newfoundland 7 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Thursday, August 21st Team Practice 10 AM-12 PM Simmons Sports Centre

Friday, August 22nd Bus to Fredericton 8 AM

Preseason Game @ Newfoundland 2 PM at Fredericton

Preseason Game @ Newfoundland 7 PM at Fredericton

All scrimmages and the home preseason game are free to attend at Simmons Sports Centre.

Players to Watch

Antoine Provencher - Our 7th overall pick in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Nolan Duskocy - Hlinka Gretzky Cup Team USA, Our 2nd round pick in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Tyler & Brady Peddle - NHL-drafted brothers making their Islanders debut

Donald Hickey & Vincent Gladu - Expected goalies for next season.

Veterans like Butler, Campbell, Flanagan, Conrad, and Kearsey Aiming to lead the way and take their game to the next level

Camp Roster

Over 60 players have been invited to camp, including returning veterans, top picks, and imports. Positions are up for grabs, with plenty of internal competition - especially for the limited 20-year-old slots.

PLAYER POSITION FROM DOB

Logan Biser LW Guelph, ON 2007-03-03

Matt Butler C St. John's. NL 2006-05-19

Ross Campbell RW Souris, PE 2006-06-30

*Ashton Campbell LW Charlottetown, PE 2008-09-10

*Malix Chénier-Meunier RW Gatineau, QC 2008-12-30

*Will Clark LW Rothessay, NB 2008-04-11

*Justin Cluett LW Dartmouth, NS 2009-06-17

*Gianfranco D'Agata C Laval, QC 2009-01-07

*Arnaud Desjardins C Beaconsfield, QC 2009-10-18

*Michael Denney RW Keswick, ON 2006-07-14

*Jake Doherty C Bolton, MA 2007-09-02

*Alex Duguay-Caron LW Levis, QC 2009-07-26

*Juraj Jonas Durco C Slovakia 2008-05-28

*Nolan Duskocy C Ellington, CT 2008-01-26

Anthony Flanagan RW Blainville, QC 2007-08-29

*Justin Hanscomb LW Riverview, NB 2009-07-02

Jude Herron C Duxbury, MA 2008-04-29

Nathan Leek LW Alliston, ON 2005-09-16

*Benedetto-Antonio Masi LW Laval, QC 2008-02-28

*Aidan Patton C Wallingford, CT 2007-06-26

Tyler Peddle C Antigonish, NS 2005-01-28

*Charles-Albert Pouliot LW St-Georges, QC 2008-02-19

Kyle Powers LW Ottawa, ON 2005-02-17

*Antoine Provencher LW Candiac, QC 2009-07-08

*Kayden Robitaille C Gatineau, QC 2008-01-26

*Isaiah Rogerson C Saint John, NB 2008-04-11

Jabez Seymour C St. John's, NL 2007-07-27

Will Shields RW Falmouth, NS 2006-03-24

Lane Sim C New Glasgow, NS 2007-05-09

*Gavin Smith C St. Andrews, NB 2008-09-24

Brayden Stumpf RW Kitchener, ON 2006-10-09

Mathis Valente RW Lorraine, QC 2007-01-31

*Rowan Walsh C Stratford, PE 2008-01-25

*CJ Watroba LW West Springfield, MA 2007-02-02

*Brayden Watson RW Woodstock, NB 2009-01-26

*Dylan Caron RD Victoriaville, QC 2008-03-02

Owen Conrad LD Stellarton, NS 2007-03-10

Maxwell Jardine LD Miramichi, NB 2005-03-14

*Ryan Jewer RD Paradise, NL 2009-12-24

Marcus Kearsey LD Deer Lake, NL 2006-03-17

*Theo Lebrun LD St-Pascal, QC 2008-07-27

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil LD St-Georges, QC 2008-05-06

*Aiden McIsaac LD Andover, MA 2007-01-11

*Brady Peddle LD Antigonish, NS 2007-05-23

*William Rob LD Berlin, VT 2007-08-02

*Brady Sloper RD North Andover, MA 2008-05-21

Nikita Voyaga LD Moscow, Russia 2007-10-16

*Quinlan Clair RD St. Catharines, ON 2007-11-04

*Hudson Bradley G Stratford, PE 2007-11-27

*Jack Carter G St. Phillipis, NL 2007-04-24

*Charles Deragon G St-Cesaire, QC 2009-08-03

Vincent Gladu G Mascouche, QC 2007-06-03

Donald Hickey G Conception Bay South, NL 2007-06-01

*Gannon Hunter G Kingsville, ON 2007-06-23

*Xavier Bussiere G Mercier, QC 2007-10-06

*William Morgan G Holyrood, NL 2008-01-31

* indicates rookie

Training Camp is your first chance to see the next wave of Islanders talent - and it all starts August 17. Come down to Simmons, watch the future take shape, and be part of the journey from Day 1.

Single Game Tickets will be available September 8th @ 11am at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office!

