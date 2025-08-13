Newfoundland Regiment Sign First Round Pick Ben Veitch

August 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are proud to announce they have signed forward Ben Veitch to a QMJHL scholarship and development agreement.

Veitch, a St. John's native, was the team's first ever draft selection (5th overall in the 2025 QMJHL Draft) following a standout season with the York Simcoe Express U16 team where he notched 42 points (21G, 21A) in 29 games.

Following his selection by the Regiment, he was also selected to attend the Hockey Canada U17 development camp where he impressed with a four point outing for Team Red during inter-squad play.

"It's amazing and I'm just so excited to get started," said Veitch. "It's been a dream come true to sign but now I'm just excited to really get started."

Veitch and the rest of the Regiment players open training camp next week in Fredericton while puck drop for the inaugural season of Newfoundland Regiment hockey is set for September 18 when the reigning champion Moncton Wildcats visit the Mary Brown's Centre on opening night.

