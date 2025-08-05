Islanders Annual Ball Hockey Jamboree Set for September 13th

August 5, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce that our annual Ball Hockey Jamboree presented by Island Abatement LTD. will take place on Saturday, September 13th, starting at 9:00 a.m.

This year's jamboree will feature the U7, U9, and U11 age groups, with registration available by team. The event will be held in the Eastlink Centre parking lot, weather permitting. In case of rain, games will move inside the Eastlink Trade Centre.

Register your team today through the Isles Shop: Click Here to Sign Up.

Each registered team will receive:

4 Islanders T-shirts

4 ticket vouchers for a free U-13 ticket to our Home Opener against the Halifax Mooseheads on Thursday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m.

The entry fee is $60 per team (before taxes). Schedules for the day will be released on September 9th.

To keep players fueled, Domino's Pizza and ADL will be providing pizza and chocolate milk, while Pepsi will be donating Gatorade.

A big thank you to Island Abatement LTD. for sponsoring this year's jamboree!







