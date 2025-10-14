Islanders Fall in Overtime, Split Weekend Series with Regiment

Published on October 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders looked poised for a weekend sweep over the Newfoundland Regiment on Sunday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre-but a wild third period and a string of penalties turned the tide, as the Regiment stormed back from a three-goal deficit to steal a 6-5 overtime win.

With the loss, the Islanders split the Thanksgiving doubleheader and move to 3-0-0-1 against Newfoundland this season.

The Islanders came out firing in front of their home crowd. Tyler Peddle opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, burying his first shot of the afternoon off a face-off win by Matt Butler. Moments later, Ross Campbell doubled the lead on the powerplay, redirecting a puck off a defender and in.

By the end of the opening period, the Isles were in control, up 2-0 and outshooting the Regiment 13-10.

Early in the second frame, Will Shields continued his hot streak, making it 3-0 with a quick finish from Nathan Leek and Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil. After Newfoundland briefly cut into the lead, Shields struck again midway through the period for his second of the game, restoring a three-goal cushion at 4-1.

Goaltender Vincent Gladu was sharp through 40 minutes, holding the Regiment at bay.

However, a late-period powerplay goal for Newfoundland made it 4-2 heading into the third, shifting some momentum back to the visitors.

Charlottetown entered the final period with confidence, but a series of questionable calls against the Isles gave Newfoundland repeated powerplay chances. The Regiment capitalized, scoring three times on the man advantage to claw their way back into the game.

Even as Will Shields completed his hat trick to put the Isles ahead 5-3 midway through the third, the Regiment refused to go away. Marek Danicek responded with his own third goal of the game before Dawson Sharkey tied things at five on yet another powerplay late in regulation.

Despite battling through an onslaught of penalties and a 39-25 shot disadvantage, the Isles managed to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Justin Larose sealed the comeback for Newfoundland, scoring the winner to hand the Regiment a 6-5 victory and split the weekend series.

The Islanders will look to regroup and carry the positives from a strong offensive showing, highlighted by Shields' three-goal performance, into their next matchup.

Charlottetown remains unbeaten in regulation against Newfoundland this season with a 3-0-0-1 record through four meetings.

The next chance to see the Isles in action will be on Thursday night against the Victoriaville Tigers at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Tickets available online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







