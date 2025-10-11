Islanders Stay Hot with Thrilling Overtime Win over Saint John

Published on October 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders returned to the Eastlink Centre on Thursday night and picked up right where they left off - winning hockey games. In front of an energetic home crowd, the Isles battled through penalties, injuries, and momentum swings to earn a 4-3 overtime victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Goaltender Donald Hickey once again stood tall between the pipes, stopping 25 shots and remaining undefeated to start the season (6-0-0). The rookie netminder continues to be a steady force as the Isles stay atop the QMJHL standings.

Charlottetown came out flying to open the game, controlling possession and forcing multiple turnovers in the neutral zone. Despite their early jump, a pair of questionable penalties disrupted their rhythm. Saint John capitalized on their second powerplay opportunity late in the period, as Alexander Donovan found the back of the net to make it 1-0. The Isles held a slight edge 5-on-5 but trailed after one.

The Islanders took over in the middle frame, led by their top line of Ross Campbell, Matt Butler, and CJ Watroba. Watroba set up Campbell for the tying goal midway through the period, before Butler buried the go-ahead marker just over a minute later - assisted by Campbell for his second point of the night.

Charlottetown dominated the second period, outshooting Saint John 28-18 after 40 minutes and taking a well-earned 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Despite missing several key players including Tyler Peddle, Jude Herron, Antoine Provencher, and Max Jardine, the Isles kept pressing. Defensemen Aiden MacIsaac and Daniel Chen filled in up front and impressed with their energy.

Saint John struck twice on the powerplay to tie the game 2-2 and later 3-3, but the Isles responded with resilience. A point shot from Lemieux-Goupil was beautifully redirected by Jabez Seymour to give Charlottetown a 3-2 lead, before the Sea Dogs answered back once more.

After a frantic final minute of regulation, the game headed to overtime tied 3-3 with the Islanders holding a 37-28 advantage in shots.

Just moments into the extra frame, Marcus Kearsey nearly ended it on a breakaway but was denied. Then, Nathan Leek delivered the knockout punch - burying his ninth goal of the season to give the Islanders a thrilling 4-3 overtime win and extend their winning streak to six games.

Notables:

Donald Hickey remains undefeated (6-0-0) with another stellar performance.

Ross Campbell (1G, 1A) and Matt Butler (1G) continue to drive the top line.

Isles remain 1st overall in the QMJHL standings.

Nathan Leeker scores his 9th of the season, 2nd in the QMJHL in goals.

Charlottetown is back in action on Sunday afternoon and Monday night in a doubleheader vs. Newfoundland. Looking to keep the momentum rolling as they continue their early-season dominance. Buy tickets online here or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.