Wildcats Claw out a Win in Moose Country

Published on October 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats posted a solid road victory Saturday night in Halifax edging the Mooseheads 5-4 before 7,300 fans at Scotiabank Centre. The win was Moncton's 2nd straight after a 2-1 triumph over Rimouski Friday night at the Avenir.

Veteran Alex Mercier paced the attack with his 5th goal of the season and two assists for a three-point night. Simon Binkley scored the third period game winner, his 4th of the season and 3rd goal in two games. Niko Tournas added his 5th of the season and an assist, Kuzma Voronin notched his 3rd and speedy Grayden Robertson-Palmer picked up his 1st Q goal on a dazzling offensive play. Defenseman Aiden Diamond added two assists and Rudy Guimond posted the win with 16 saves. The Cats had 31 shots at Owen Bresson.

THREE STARS:

1 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G-2A)

2 HAL Daniel Walters (1G)

3 #21 AIDEN DIAMOND (2A)

The Cats improve to 4-2-2-0 and play host to the Val D'Or Foreurs Wednesday at 7pm and the Victoriaville Tigres Friday at 7pm at the Avenir Centre.

Follow your Wildcats on FloHockey TV and the Cats radio network INSPIRE 105.1 FM in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.