Eagles Top Huskies in Shootout for First Home Win of Season

Published on October 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Reece Peitzsche & Romain Litalien scored in the shootout for the Cape Breton Eagles as they defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2 in a shootout at Centre 200 in Sydney.

- Both goals in regulation for the Eagles came from defenseman with Noah Jettelson scoring his first goal in the QMJHL and Jacob De Ladurantaye scoring his first as an Eagle.

- Félix Hamel stopped 34 of 36 shots for his first win as an Eagle, while Alexandre Raymond stopped 18 of 20 shots in the loss.

- Rouyn-Noranda's Thomas Verdon, tied for the QMJHL lead in scoring, was held pointless for the first time in the 2025-26 season.

Just like Friday night, the scoring started with an Eagle getting his first career goal, as blueliner Jettelson jumped into the play to put it by Raymond and make it a 1-0 score. But also just like Friday night, Rouyn-Noranda responded quickly, as William Vezina scored 71 seconds later to even the score as he cashed in on a rebound at the side of the net.

However, the Eagles took the lead back. After joining the rush, De Ladurantaye collected his own rebound, took it behind the net and beat Raymond for the go ahead goal. in the final 16 seconds of the period, the game saw its first penalty as Vezina was whistled for roughing.

The Eagles couldn't convert on either side of the break, and weathered the storm in the second period, as the Huskies outshot the Eagles 12-2. Neither team could find the back of the net and it was a one goal lead for the home side heading into the third period.

After neither team had been able to convert on the man advantage in the second period (or on a lengthy four on four late in the period), Rouyn-Noranda found a tying goal on the power play courtesy of Samuel Beauchemin.

The final 13 minutes of regulation and overtime solved nothing, and the game headed to the shootout. Beauchemin shot first for the Eagles and missed the net before Peitzsche put the puck over Raymond to give the Eagles the edge. It was Peitzsche's third goal in as many shootout attempts this season.

Hamel denied Nathan Langlois, allowing Ltalien the opportunity to end the shootout. He did just that with a goal, securing the Eagles first home victory of the 2025-26 season.

The Eagles will now hit the road for their first Quebec road trip of the season, beginning on Thursday night in Baie-Comeau against the Drakkar. Puck drop is at 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase at https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166716 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 34 saves on 36 shots

2. William Vézina (Rouyn-Noranda) 1 goal, 11/17 on faceoffs

3. Noah Jettelson (Cape Breton) first career goal, +1

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Samuel Kupec (injury), Blake Burke (injury), Sam Berthiaume, Sam Boyer

Scratches For Rouyn-Noranda: Lars Steiner (injury), Jacob Hamel, Jeremy Jarrett

Final Shots On Goal: 36-20 in favour of Rouyn-Noranda

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Rouyn-Noranda Power Play: 1/3







