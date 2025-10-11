Game Preview - Tonight at 7:00 p.m. vs Huskies

Tonight, fans are in for an exciting matchup at TD Station as the Saint John Sea Dogs take on the Rimouski Oceanic at 7:00 p.m. This is the only chance to see the Oceanic at TD Station this season.

Last season's Memorial Cup hosts come into tonight's game riding high, with goaltender William Lacelle leading the charge. Lacelle has been stellar between the pipes with a .904 save percentage and a stingy 2.98 goals against average.

The Sea Dogs are on a four-game point streak after a hard-fought 4-3 loss on the road against the Charlottetown Islanders last night. William Yared was the standout with two points, and Justin Robinson made 35 saves. Saint John will look to keep that momentum rolling tonight on home ice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keep an eye on rookie forward Alexis Joseph and captain Olivier Groulx, who are both currently riding four-game point streaks. Alex Donovan also comes into tonight's game having scored in three-straight games. Will they extend their streaks against Rimouski?

SCORING LEADERS

GOALS: SNB - Zach Morin (5) | RIM - Emile Duquet (4)

ASSISTS: SNB - Olivers Murnieks (7) | RIM - Evan Depatie (6)

POINTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (9) | RIM - Emile Duquet (8)

GAME DAY PROMOS

Youth Jerseys - On sale for just $74.99 at the Sea Dogs Store and online at store.sjseadogs.com all weekend.

NEXT HOME GAME

Thanksgiving Monday, October 13 @ 3:00 p.m. - vs Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. Don't forget our GEMTEC Family Pack, perfect for bringing the whole gang. Family Pack includes two Adults, two 25U, and four small popcorn for just $54.99, plus taxes and fees.

Single-game tickets are available Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







