Wildcats stop the Herd on 90's Night

Published on October 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - Oct 11: QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats on October 11 2025 at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

The Mooseheads watched their modest three-game winning streak come to an end against a relentless Moncton Wildcats squad on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre. The Cats dominated the puck possession battle throughout the game and skated to a 5-4 victory over Halifax in front of 7,310 fans who were amped up for the annual 90's night festivities.

The veteran-laden Cats - featuring a lineup that consisted of 14 players aged 19 or older - were hard on the forecheck and visibly stronger in most puck battles than the youthful Mooseheads and made life tough on the Herd by outshooting Halifax 31-20. To the credit of the Moose though, the team kept fighting back and made it interesting right up until the final horn. Halifax erased a pair of Wildcats leads before falling behind for good in the final period of play.

First star Alex Mercier scored once and added two assists in the Moncton win. He opened the scoring in the game in the first period before teammate Kuzma Voronin made it 2-0 about 12 minutes later. Amelio Santini got the Moose on the board before the end of the period when he converted a great crossing pass by Caylen Blake. A miscue by Moncton goalie Rudy Guimond led to Oleg Kulebiakin tying the game 2-2 early in the second period. Guimond went behind his net to go after the puck off a dump-in, but it too a big bounce off the boards and right to Kulebiakin who fired it into an empty net.

Moncton regained the lead at 3-2 at the 13:05 mark when Detroit Red Wings draft pick Grayden Robertson-Palmer beat Owen Bresson clean from the slot.

Halifax native Danny Walters was a force all over the ice for the Mooseheads in the game. He was a physical presence, won 10-of-14 faceoffs and picked up a game-tying goal early in the third period which helped him earn the second star award.

Unfortunately for the home team, the game got away from them a bit after the Walters goal and Moncton scored two straight from Niko Tournas and Simon Binkley for a 5-3 advantage. Liam Kilfoil made it tight by scoring his first of the season with Bresson on the bench in favour of the extra attacker at 18:23. That's as close as they could get as Halifax saw their record drop to 5-3-0-0 on the young season.

There are four more games remaining on the homestand with the next game coming up Wednesday night at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre versus Victoriaville. Next weekend will feature the first ever visit from the Newfoundland Regiment when they face the Herd on Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







