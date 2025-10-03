Kennedy & the Mooseheads Sink the Drakkar

It was a victorious Thursday night at Scotiabank Centre for the Halifax Mooseheads who scored a 4-1 win over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Quinn Kennedy led the way with a pair of goals while Danny Walters provided some insurance while Connor MacPherson sealed the win with an empty net goal for his first career tally in the Q.

Goalie Owen Bresson played extremely well down the home stretch by making several key saves and ended the contest with 25 stops on 26 shots against to outduel Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman who made 25 saves of his own for the Drakkar.

Justin Gendron replied for Baie-Comeau for their lone goal. Kennedy opened the scoring when he deflected an Owen Phillips shot from the point late in the first period. It was Kennedy again, with the eventual game-winner at 4:58 of the second period as he finished off a nice pass in front from Liam Kilfoil. Walters increased the lead to 3-0 exactly 30 seconds later to put the Herd in full control.

The win improves Halifax's record to 3-and-2 while pushing Baie-Comeau's winless record to 0-4-0-1. Next up for the Mooseheads is a road stop in Moncton on Sunday afternoon at 3pm before returning the Scotiabank Centre for a prolonged six-game homestand beginning next Thursday night against Rimouski. Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.ca







